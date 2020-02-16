Sophomore Taylor Soule scored a career-high 29 points, along with 12 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season as Boston College (15-10, 8-6) defeated North Carolina, 93-75, in a Sunday afternoon ACC matchup. The win set a program record for most ACC wins. It’s the first time the Eagles have won 15 games since the 2015-16 season. North Carolina dropped to 16-10, 7-8 ACC . . . Megan Walker scored 21 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 20, leading UConn (21-3, 11-0 AAC) to shrug off two straight losses and get a 67-47 conference win over South Florida . . . On the men’s side, Christian Vital scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead UConn to a 64-61 win over Memphis. James Bouknight added 17 points for the Huskies (14-11, 5-7 AAC), who have won three of four.

The DC Defenders maintained the momentum from their XFL debut, shutting down the New York Guardians, 27-0, Saturday night at Audi Field. Behind three sacks and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown for the second straight week, the Defenders (2-0) dominated the Guardians (1-1) and turned in the XFL’s first shutout. DC’s second win came in front of 15,031 fans. That was a small drop from the 17,163 who took in last week’s debut, a 31-19 win over the Seattle Dragons.

Hockey

Devils trade away captain

The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired prospect defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal. The 37-year-old Greene is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract and was the Devils’ longest-serving active player. He has 49 goals, and 197 assists for 246 points in 932 games, seventh most on the Devils career list.

Tennis

Edmund aces New York Open

Britain’s Kyle Edmund won his second ATP title Sunday, wearing down Italy’s Andreas Seppi for a 7-5, 6-1 victory at the New York Open. Edmund won five straight games to take the first set and build a big lead in the second, seizing control with shots that seemed to get more powerful as the match went on. Seppie fell short in his bid for a first title since 2012 . . . Norwegian Casper Ruud clinched his first title by beating Portugal’s Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-4 in the Argentina Open final.

Miscellany

Ex-Blue Jay Fernandez dies

Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57. Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Fla., said Imrad Hallim, the director and cofounder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had been waiting years for a new kidney (Obituary, C8) . . . The New England Revolution played to a 2-2 tie with Minnesota United FC in Portland, Ore. Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou scored for the Revolution. The Revolution will next play in the four-team preseason tournament on Wednesday against Vancouver before concluding the preseason against the host Timbers on Saturday,