DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A day after rain washed out Sunday’s scheduled start of the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin wasn’t about to let anything rain on his parade.

Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing, held off runner-up Ryan Blaney in a crash-marred, green-white checkered finish to become the first back-to-back winner of the Daytona 500 since Sterling Marlin in 1994-95 in capturing the checkered flag of NASACR’s Cup Series opener on Monday night at Daytona International Speedway.

It took two attempts at an overtime finish before Hamlin was received in Victory Lane as a three-time winner of the “Great American Race,” one which saw Ryan Newman crash out as the race leader within sight of the checkered flag.