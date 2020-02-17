DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A day after rain washed out Sunday’s scheduled start of the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin wasn’t about to let anything rain on his parade.
Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing, held off runner-up Ryan Blaney in a crash-marred, green-white checkered finish to become the first back-to-back winner of the Daytona 500 since Sterling Marlin in 1994-95 in capturing the checkered flag of NASACR’s Cup Series opener on Monday night at Daytona International Speedway.
It took two attempts at an overtime finish before Hamlin was received in Victory Lane as a three-time winner of the “Great American Race,” one which saw Ryan Newman crash out as the race leader within sight of the checkered flag.
Advertisement
Newman’s car was jostled and spun hard into the outside retaining wall on the frontstretch and became airborne and sustained a secondary hit from Corey Lajoie’s car that sent Newman’s car into a barrel roll. It landed on its roof and skidded across the finish line in a shower of sparks and flames.
Fox Sports reported Newman was extricated from his car, loaded onto an ambulance, and taken to a local hospital.
The lead pack was whittled down considerably on Lap 184 when Joey Logano triggered a 22-car melee on the backstretch of the 2.5-mile tri-oval. Logano bumped Aric Almirola’s car from behind as they traveled double-file on the inside lane down the backstretch, causing Almirola’s car to bump Brad Keselowski from behind.
Keselowski, Logano’s Penske Racing teammate, spun hard into the outside retaining wall, causing the multi-car accident that vaulted Newman into the lead with 16 laps to go.
With one lap to go, the stage was set for a green-white-checkered finish when Ross Chastain incited a Turn 3 pile-up that took out the cars of Connecticut-born drivers Logano, of Middletown, and Ryan Preece, of Berlin, catapulting Hamlin into lead.
Advertisement