Quarterback Drew Brees’s record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints. The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday. “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,’’ Brees wrote in his announcement. ‘‘Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!” . . . The Steelers hired former wideout Ike Hilliard to be their wide receivers coach. Hilliard replaces Darryl Drake , who died last August . . . The Falcons signed former Patriots punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions . . . Former 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr . was among a group pardoned by President Trump . DeBartolo Jr., who built the 49ers’ 1980s-’90s dynasty, pleaded guilty after paying $400,000 to former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards in exchange for a gambling license.

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the Astros for their sign-stealing scandal. ‘‘I feel every single guy over there deserves a beating,’’ he said. Markakis wasn’t happy with commissioner Rob Manfred, either. “I think the commissioner completely handled it the wrong way. But that’s the way he did it, and we got to live with that. I know a lot of people disagreed with the way he handled this decision. He should be embarrassed of himself.” Yankees star Aaron Judge chimed in as well, saying the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series championship. “You cheated and you didn’t earn it,” Judge said. Even Lakers star LeBron James joined in, ripping Manfred for how the process was handled.

Huff is snubbed by Giants

The San Francisco Giants will not invite Aubrey Huff to a reunion of its 2010 World Series champions this summer. ‘‘Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion,’’ the Giants said in a statement. ‘‘Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization.” Huff fired back in a lengthy tweet. ‘‘When I asked why I wasn’t invited, he told me that the board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts and my political support of Donald Trump.’’

Hockey

Bouwmeester on the mend

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said he is “on the road to recovery.” Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed during the first period of the Feb. 11 game after going into cardiac arrest.

Colleges

NCAA mulls easing transfers

The NCAA is moving toward allowing all Division 1 athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division 1 Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year . . . Three members of UConn’s 2019 football team face charges stemming from a November burglary on campus. Running back Khyon Gillespie and defensive backs Oneil Robinson and Ryan Carroll are accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of items from a dorm in November.