Lesley Visser, a pioneering former sportswriter for the Globe who gained further acclaim as a broadcaster, will become the first woman to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sports Emmy Awards.
She will be honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in an April 28 ceremony in New York.
Visser, who in 1976 became the first woman on an NFL beat when she covered the Patriots for the Globe, was voted the top female sportscaster of all-time in a National Sportscasters of America poll.
Visser also became the first female sideline reporter on NFL broadcasts.
Her many other career highlights include a stretch as the sideline reporter on “Monday Night Football. She also has covered the World Series and the NBA as the in-game reporter.
Visser joined CBS Sports in 1983. After CBS lost NFL rights in 1993, she moved to ABC and ESPN. She rejoined CBS Sports in 2000 and remains there today.
