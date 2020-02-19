Lesley Visser, a pioneering former sportswriter for the Globe who gained further acclaim as a broadcaster, will become the first woman to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sports Emmy Awards.

She will be honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in an April 28 ceremony in New York.

Visser, who in 1976 became the first woman on an NFL beat when she covered the Patriots for the Globe, was voted the top female sportscaster of all-time in a National Sportscasters of America poll.