The idea of the Premier Golf League is to invigorate golf by putting together 12 four-man teams that would be required to play 18 events — 10 of them in the U.S. — that feature 54 holes, no cut and a shotgun start to fit a five-hour broadcast window. Total prize money would be $240 million, and the top player could earn as much as $50 million.

Rory McIlroy became the first top player to publicly reject the idea of a proposed new tour, saying on Wednesday he values his choice of where to play over whatever money the Premier Golf League is promising. “I would like to be on the right side of history on this one,” McIlroy said Wednesday at the Mexico Championship, a World Golf Championship event. McIlroy, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, said the only thing that could change his mind were if all the top players decided to join, and he doesn’t see that happening. “I think it’s very split at the moment,” he said. Talk of a Premier Golf League has been around for about six years and picked up momentum — along with serious funding, primarily from Saudi Arabia — in recent months. Organizers have been talking to players and agents the last few months in the Bahamas, Australia and last week in Los Angeles. Phil Mickelson , who played with officials involved during the pro-am in the Saudi International last month, said Sunday he was not ready to announce his intentions but might be ready to state his view publicly by The Players Championship. Tiger Woods has said only that he and his people were looking into it.

Advertisement

McIlroy said money is “cheap.”

NFL

OT Robinson jailed for possessing marijuana

NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show. Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County (Texas) jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, La. The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Advertisement

Redskins to bring back RB Peterson

The Washington Redskins exercised Adrian Peterson’s 2020 option , keeping the veteran running back in the fold for another season. Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It will be his 14th NFL season.

Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins’ leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL’s career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.

NHL

Knights acquire D Martinez from Kings

The Los Angeles Kings traded Stanley Cup-winning goal scorer Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights for two second-round draft picks. The Kings got the Knights’ second-round pick in 2020 and St. Louis’ second-round choice in 2021 for Martinez, the defenseman who scored the iconic double-overtime goal that won Los Angeles’ second Stanley Cup six years ago.

Baseball

Stanton on sign-stealing: I’d have hit 80 HRs

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton imagined having the advantage the Houston Astros gained in their scam. ‘‘If knew what was coming in ’17, I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs,’’ he said. Stanton agreed with teammate Aaron Judge that the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title and that they kept on cheating during the 2019 season.

Advertisement

Rockies GM in no rush to clear air with Arenado

Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said he doesn’t feel an urgency to clear the air with apparently disgruntled third baseman Nolan Arenado. Bridich displayed no worries about his relationship with his best player. The executive said he’ll have a conversation at some point with Arenado, who recently said he felt “disrespect” from Bridich and disappointment in the Rockies’ direction.

Miscellany

Visser to get Lifetime Achievement Award

Lesley Visser, the pioneering female sports reporter will become the first woman to receive the Sports Lifetime Achievement Award. She will be honored at the 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards April 28. Visser was a gournd-breaking sports reporter for the Globe for 14 years . . . A federal judge dismissed Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden, stemming from the former New York Knicks forward’s ejection from a game and ensuing arrest three years ago.