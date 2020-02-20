He posted on social media Thursday his right knee had been an issue “for a little while” and that he “hoped it would go away,” he said. “After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery,” wrote Federer.

Roger Federer will miss the 2020 French Open and no fewer than three other tournaments while he is sidelined for at least four months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday in Switzerland. It was the second knee operation in four years for the 38-year-old Grand Slam tennis champion who took off the last six months of the season after his left knee surgery four years ago.

Last month in Melbourne, Federer was hampered by what he said was a groin muscle problem. He needed to erase seven match points to get past Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals, then was clearly not quite himself during a straight-set loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He will miss upcoming hard-court tournaments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Indian Wells, Calif., and Miami, along with a rescheduled exhibition match in Bogota, Colombia.

WTA event in China canceled

The WTA announced it was calling off the Xi’an Open scheduled for next month in China because of concerns over a deadly coronavirus outbreak. The hard-court event was supposed to be held April 13-19, with 32 singles players, 16 doubles teams and $115,000 in prize money at stake. . . . Top-seeded Simona Halep came from a set down for the second day in a row to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the semifinals at the Dubai Championships. Halep will next face Amerian qualifier Jennifer Brady, who upset former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to reach her third career WTA semifinal . . . Gilles Cervara, Daniil Medvedev’s coach, was so annoyed with the Russian’s poor attitude in a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory against 18-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in the second round of the Open 13 that he left the team box. “I didn’t want to support that behavior at that point, knowing that if he carried on like that he was heading straight into a wall,” Cervara said.

Colleges

Pittsburgh football, basketball get probation

The NCAA put the University of Pittsburgh football and men’s basketball programs on three years probation for a series of level II violations between 2015 and 2018. Former men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order as part of his role in ordering and covering up additional practices that went over the school’s NCAA-mandated allotment. The NCAA also found football coach Pat Narduzzi was present at the team’s practice facility when “three former quality control staff members performed coaching duties, resulting in the program exceeding the allowable number of permissible coaches.” Narduzzi must sit out two days of practice next August.

. . . University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel apologized in an opening statement at the school’s Board of Regents meeting to ‘‘anyone who was harmed’’ by late doctor Robert E. Anderson after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school, including one man, Gary Bailey, now 72, who said the university didn’t respond when he reported the abuse decades ago.

NU women’s hockey duo up for Kazmaier

Northeastern junior goalie Aerin Frankel and sophomore forward Alina Mueller were listed among 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to the top player in NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey.

The award will be unveiled at a brunch ceremony at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge on March 21 during the NCAA women’s Frozen Four weekend hosted by Boston University.

. . . Oregon forward Satou Sabally says she plans to enter the 2020 WNBA draft and forgo her senior season with the Ducks. Sabally, a native of Berlin, Germany, is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for the No. 3 Ducks (24-2) . . . Marshall and East Carolina will open the 2020 football season a week earlier than scheduled to accommodate a national television broadcast on Aug. 29 marking the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in US sports history when Marshall’s chartered plane crashed while returning from a football game at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.

Football

Browns receiver Landry has hip surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry elected to have hip surgery after initially opting not to have the operation. Bothered by his hip all last season, Landry still finished with a team-leading 83 catches for 1,1174 yards and six touchdowns . . . The Washington Redskins released tight end Jordan Reed, 29, ending his injury-plagued seven-year stint with the team that drafted him with a third-round pick in 2013. Reed suffered his seventh documented concussion in the third preseason game last season, causing him to miss the entire year . . . Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell was promoted by the team to assistant head coach under head coach Brian Flores . . . Dan Radakovich, who starred as a linebacker at Penn State in the 1950s before winning two Super Bowls as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, died. He was 84.

Baseball

Yankees shut down RHP Severino again

The New York Yankees shut down righthanded pitcher Luis Severino from throwing for the second consecutive spring training, this time because of right forearm soreness. Severino, 26, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino had been feeling on-and-off discomfort since October . . . Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, 32, who made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia, felt discomfort in his right leg during a spring training workout this week and will undergo imaging tests . . . ESPN announced Jessica Mendoza, who was reassigned to a different role on the network’s baseball broadcast, will not be replaced as the third voice in the booth of “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast team, which will return holdovers Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez and in-game reporter Buster Olney this season.

Miscellany

Soccer executive charged with bribery

Swiss prosecutors charged Qatari businessman Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, with inciting a former secretary-general at FIFA to break the law and the official, Jérôme Valcke, with accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement . . . Former US national team goalkeeper Hope Solo was among the first-time eligible players on the ballot for the US National Soccer Hall of Fame. Dismissed from the team following the 2016 Olympics, Solo joined fellow US national team members Brad Davis, Whitney Engen, Herculez Gómez and Clarence Goodson among 14 players first-time eligible players on the 42-person ballot . . . Alex Danson-Bennett, 34, a field hockey player who helped Britain win a gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, announced her retirement after failing to recover from head trauma caused by hitting a brick wall hard while laughing at a joke.