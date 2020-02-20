This is the only World Golf Championship that McIlroy hasn’t won as he tries to join Dustin Johnson as the only players to win all four of them.

McIlroy ripped a 4-iron from 275 yards into the thin air at Chapultepec to 15 feet for eagle on his second hole Thursday, made five more birdies, and opened the Mexico Championship in Mexico City with a 6-under-par 65 for a two-shot lead.

Rory McIlroy switched back to his old putter for the Mexico Championship and it made a world of difference. It helps that he’s still hitting the ball like the No. 1 player in the world.

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson were at 67.

Abraham Ancer of Mexico got some of the biggest cheers, especially when he ran off three straight birdies to overcome a rough start. He opened with a 70.

The course, at about 7,800 feet above sea level, is ideal for McIlroy the way he launches the ball.

But this was about his putting. He took only 26 putts and ranked No. 4 in the key putting statistic for the round.

He attributes that to his regular 34-inch putter. A week ago at Riviera, he tried a 35-inch putter to help get his shoulder and elbow in a better position. But he said it hurt with lining up the putts, and it cost him. McIlroy was tied for the 54-hole lead and shot 73 in the final round — including a triple bogey on the fifth hole — and tied for fifth.

“It didn’t quite work out the way I want it to, so I went back to the 34-inch,” he said. “I just felt a little bit more comfortable today and was seeing my lines a little bit better. And yeah, it was a good day.”

As for his swing? Efficient as ever.

The best example of his advantage was the par-5 15th hole early in his round. US Open champion Gary Woodland, who hits low-trajectory bullets, caught it a little high on the face of the club and it came out low with little spin. McIlroy launched a rocket and was 55 yards past him.

McIlroy hit 9-iron from 192 yards that set up a two-putt birdie. It was like that all day.

Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, and Corey Conners were at 67. Conners was in position to keep pace with McIlroy until missing a 10-foot birdie on the 15th hole, and then missing the 18-inch par putt.

PGA — Kyle Stanley shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open at Rio Grande.

With most of the top players in the world playing in the World Golf Championship event, Stanley had nine birdies and a bogey in windy conditions.

Peter Uihlein, Josh Teater, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Couch, Henrik Norlander, and Rhein Gibson shot 66, and 2013 winner Scott Brown, Martin Laird, Jay McLuen, MJ Daffue, Wes Roach, and Julian Etulain followed at 67.