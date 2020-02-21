Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded last month that the Astros violated rules by using a television camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. While manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season and then fired by the team, players were not disciplined.

On the day Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick said he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal, union head Tony Clark said safety had become an issue for some of his members. “There are undoubtedly concerns out there based on some of the commentary that . . . there’s a heightened sense of concern to make sure that themselves and their families are protected,’’ Clark said Friday after speaking with the Astros. “There’s no doubt making sure that our players and their families are able to go to and from the ballpark and perform safely . . . is a huge piece of the puzzle.’’ Clark spoke before Reddick told reporters that he received death threats on social media and that people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have also received threatening messages and he thinks it will be “pretty scary’’ for his wife and children to join him on the road this season since club hotels become known.

Colleges

Paterno, Penn St. suit settled

Penn State and the family of the late head football coach Joe Paterno announced they have resolved their differences eight years after he was fired following Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation arrest, although the statue of the revered coach will not return to its place outside the football stadium. The amount was not disclosed . . . A grand jury in Columbus indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping after authorities said they held a woman against her will and raped her earlier this month. Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were kicked off the team last week after their Feb. 12 arrest.

Miscellany

US women seek $66 million

Players on the US women’s national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation. The damages were included in slew of papers filed Thursday night in US District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5 . . . The Columbus Blue Jackets lost top goal-scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand (21 goals, 15 assists, 36 points) for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old forward fractured an ankle in Thursday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and will be out 8-10 weeks . . . The Buffalo Sabres placed suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

The estimate of damages, including interest, was provided by Finnie Bevin Cook, an economist from Deiter Consulting Group, which was retained by the suing players.

The collective bargaining agreements showed a disparity in bonuses but also highlighted the different pay structures between the two teams.

“Women’s national team players are paid differently because they specifically asked for and negotiated a completely different contract than the men’s national team, despite being offered, and rejecting, a similar pay-to-play agreement during the past negotiations,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement. “Their preference was a contract that provides significant additional benefits that the men’s national team does not have, including guaranteed annual salaries, medical and dental insurance, paid child-care assistance, paid pregnancy and parental leave, severance benefits, salary continuation during periods of injury, access to a retirement plan, multiple bonuses and more.”

Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the plaintiffs, disputed the federation’s assertions.

“In the most recent CBA negotiation, USSF repeatedly said that equal pay was not an option regardless of pay structure,” Levinson said in a statement. “USSF proposed a `pay to play structure’ with less pay across the board. In every instance for a friendly or competitive match, the women players were offered less pay that their male counterparts. This is the very definition of gender discrimination, and of course the players rejected it.”

The lawsuit has drawn worldwide attention. When the US won the World Cup final last summer in France, fans in the crowd chanted ``Equal Pay! Equal Pay!’’

Earlier this month, the players union for the men’s national team urged the federation to sharply increase pay for the women’s team, while also accusing the governing body of making low-ball offers in current contract negotiations with the men’s team.

. . . Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play her fourth final of the young WTA season at the Dubai Championships. Rybakina beat eighth-seeded Petra Martic, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2) in the semifinals, coming from a break down and saving a set point in each set. In the final on Saturday, Rybakina will face top-seeded Simona Halep, who dispatched American qualifier Jennifer Brady, 6-2, 6-0 . . . No. 6-seeded Ugo Humbert of France advanced to the semifinals at the Delray Beach Open by beating 2018 champion Frances Tiafoe, 6-1, 6-2. Humbert’s opponent Saturday will be unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who rallied past 18-year-old American Brandon Nakashima, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 . . . The Former teenage prodigy Lara Gut-Behrami, an overall World Cup champion in 2016, led a 1-2 Swiss finish in a downhill race on the Mont Lachaux course in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, beating discipline leader Corinne Suter by 0.80 seconds. It was the biggest winning margin in a women’s downhill this season . . . USA Luge said it is pulling its team out of this weekend’s World Cup luge races in Winterberg, Germany, adding to a chorus of athletes from many nations protesting what they are calling unsafe ice conditions . . . Yulimar Rojas broke the indoor triple jump world record in Madrid. The two-time world champion from Venezuela had a jump of 15.43 meters, seven centimeters more than the previous record held by Russian Tatyana Lebedeva since 2004.

“I’m over the moon,’’ Rojas said. “I can’t believe I’m the world record-holder. I want to get home and cry. I need to cry to release the adrenaline I have right now.”

The jump at the Villa de Madrid meeting was two centimeters better than Rojas’s outdoor personal best, and the second-best overall behind the outdoor world record of 15.50 meters held by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets since 1995.