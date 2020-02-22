Thomas was five shots behind in the middle of his front nine at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City. He wound up with a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa.

At this World Golf Championship, that doesn’t mean all that much going into the final round.

Justin Thomas started and ended his round with bogeys. He was at his best in the 16 holes between, running off eight birdies for a 6-under-par 65 that gave him a one-shot lead Saturday in the Mexico Championship.

No one illustrated how quickly fortunes can change like Jon Rahm, who started the third round 10 shots out of the lead and will go into Sunday in the penultimate group, just four shots behind.

Rahm opened with six birdies in seven holes — four of those birdies from inside 4 feet — and really excited the crowd with a gap wedge on the par-3 17th that took one big hop and disappeared into the cup for an ace. That carried him to a 61 to set the course record, and it was his low round of his young career. Better yet, the Spanish player is in the mix in Mexico.

“I'm just really happy that after the first two days I'm going to have a legitimate chance [Sunday] without needing to shoot 59 or something like that,” Rahm said.

It starts with Thomas, going after his third victory of the PGA Tour season. After a sloppy start with a bogey on the reachable par-4 first hole, he was solid the rest of the way until the end, when his drive went into the trees and he missed a 6-foot par putt.

Thomas was at 15-under 198 at the tournament he lost in a playoff two years ago.

Reed matched him birdie-for-birdie on the back nine and was tied until he went into a bunker on the 18th hole, blasted out weakly from the heavy sand to the fringe and made bogey for a 67.

Van Rooyen didn’t flinch, not when Bryson DeChambeau got off to a hot start, not while trying to keep pace with Thomas and Reed. He had a 67, highlighted by his fourth chip-in of the week and driving the 379-yard second hole in high altitude to about 12 feet for eagle.

Rory McIlroy couldn’t keep pace, taking bogey on the par-5 sixth when he went for the green in two and was left an impossible play from over the green to a back pin,. He made bogey on the 14th, and didn’t make a birdie coming in. McIlroy played the par 5s in even par and had to settle for a 68.

Even so, he was tied with Rahm and DeChambeau (70) at 11-under 202.

Tyrrell Hatton and Paul Casey each had 66 and were five shots behind.

The disappointment belonged to DeChambeau, who started birdie-eagle, the latter when driving to 6 feet on the second hole. He was 4 under through five holes and leading by three when his third to the par-5 sixth came up short and spun back into the water, leading to double bogey.

And then it got ugly at the end. He missed the green on the 13th and made bogey. He missed a 5-foot par putt on the 14th, angrily hammering down imperfections in the green after the miss. He three-putted for par on the par-5 15th and then missed another 4-foot par putt on the 17th.

PGA — PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the windy Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande.

“Hopefully, I just continue doing what I have been doing the first three days,” Hovland said. “It would be unbelievable to have won on the tour already, but I'm just worried about tomorrow. Hopefully, I can hit some good shots and make some putts.”’

The 22-year-old Norwegian starred at Oklahoma State, winning the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach, then sweeping low amateur honors at the Masters and US Open. He birdied all four par-5 holes at Coco Beach, the last on the 18th for a back-nine 31 and 18-under 198 total.

“I played really well today, kind of the same round as the last two, just been playing really solid off the tee and been hitting a lot of really good iron shots into the greens,” Hovland said. “Early on in the round I didn’t really make that many putts, but I did a really good job of just staying calm. Thankfully, on the back nine I started making a couple putts and got me going.”

Martin Laird was second after a 63. He eagled the par-5 second and par-4 10th, holing out with a wedge on 10.

“Today was a great day, putts were going in,” Laird said. “I've been hitting it great all week. Yesterday, I hit it just as good and just putts were all over the hole and didn’t go in and then today, they did. Nice bonus on 10. Holing a wedge is always a little boost.”

Josh Teater was two strokes back at 16 under after a 66.