A paramedic was treating Ryan Newman inside his car 35 seconds after the ruined and flaming vehicle came to rest after a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500. NASCAR gave a brief timeline Saturday of the response to Monday night’s airborne accident that was so startling many drivers feared him dead. Newman hit the wall and his car went airborne, was hit by another car to send it airborne a second time, rolled upside down and landed on its roof in flames. “You’ve heard us say this many times, that safety is our primary responsibility,” said Steve O’Donnell , NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “Everything that goes on at the R&D Center on a daily basis is put in place for a reason. This is our job. This is what we do, and you’ve got the 40 drivers in the garage area who expect us to do this every day.” NASCAR said the first fire responder arrived 19 seconds after Newman’s car stopped. A trauma doctor was at the car 33 seconds later and a paramedic entered 2 seconds after that. Newman was then treated for more than three minutes, NASCAR said. It took roughly two minutes to overturn the car, during which time Newman was still being assisted and the treatment continued as the roof was cut away. The 42-year-old driver was removed from the car 15 minutes, 40 seconds after it halted.

David Forney, a star lineman for Navy’s record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22. He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said. “We are devastated to have lost one of our brothers,’’ Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “We all loved — and will always love — David.” Forney was a senior and three-year letter winner. He played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. He started all 13 games at guard in 2019 as part of an offensive line that set a school record with a nation-leading 360.5 yards rushing per game . . . Jordan Roland scored 25 points as the Northeastern men’s basketball team beat Drexel, 77-68. Shaquille Walters had 16 points for Northeastern (14-14, 8-8 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Maxime Boursiquot added 10 points and eight rebounds. Bolden Brace also had 10 points. Camren Wynter had 20 points for the Dragons (13-16, 6-10), whose losing streak reached five games . . . Juvaris Hayes tied the NCAA career steals record with 448 and scored 22 points to help Merrimack beat Sacred Heart, 64-57, Friday night for the most wins by a team in its first year of Division 1. Hayes matched the all-division mark held by Tennyson Whitted, who played for Division 2 Ramapo College from 2000-03, with his sixth steal of the game. Hayes, who also had six rebounds and eight assists, reached 112 steals this season with an average of nearly four per game.

Tennis

Halep wins 20th singles title

Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the Dubai Championships final

. . . Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was eliminated by qualifier Gianluca Mager in their rain-affected, two-day Rio Open quarterfinal. Mager led, 7-6 (7-4), 2-1, when rain forced the match to be suspended on Friday. He won the second set, 7-5, to reach the semifinals. Attila Balazs of Hungary started the day trailing Spain’s Pedro Martínez Portero, who led, 6-2, 2-2, from Friday when their quarterfinal was also suspended because of the rain. The Hungarian won the the second set, 6-4, to force a decider, which he also won, 6-2 . . . Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Open 13 final in Marseille, France, with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Alexander Bublik The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title against seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 35-year-old Gilles Simon 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).

Miscellany

Suter wins World Cup downhill title

Corinne Suter won the season-long World Cup downhill title by finishing race runner-up in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, to Lara Gut-Behrami for the second straight day. Gut-Behrami edged her Swiss teammate Suter by 0.02 seconds, with Nina Ortlieb of Austria just 0.05 off the pace in third. “I am just happy to celebrate it with my family now,’’ said Suter, the first Swiss woman to win the title in 29 years, since Chantal Bournissen in 1991 . . . Filip Zubcic of Croatia won a men’s World Cup giant slalom race in Yuzawa Naeba, Japan, after coming from 12th place after the first run. Zubcic had a strong second run for a combined time of 2 minutes, 37.25 seconds to finish 0.74 seconds ahead of Switzerland"s Marco Odermatt. Tommy Ford of the United States was third, 1.07 seconds off the pace . . . Johannes Ludwig of Germany was the men’s winner and Eliza Cauce of Latvia got her first women’s World Cup luge win on a day where several of the top racers sat out in a protest over safety and conditions at the track in Winterberg, Germany. USA Luge did not compete . . . The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Martin Frk to a $1.45 million, two-year extension through the 2021-22 season. Frk has five goals and an assist in just eight games this season with the Kings, who signed the veteran as a free agent last July . . . D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola will have surgery Monday to repair his right ACL and is likely to miss the entire Major League Soccer season and the United States’ first six qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.