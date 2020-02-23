But in the end, Los Angeles did just enough to slow Tatum and stop his 41-point afternoon, which matched his career high, from becoming too much to overcome. As Tatum tried to square up for a game-winning 3-pointer, he was whistled for an offensive foul with 0.8 seconds left, enabling the Lakers to survive with a 114-112 victory.

Two weeks ago, Tatum was teammates with James and Anthony Davis at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. And on Sunday, he nearly stomped into their building and finished off an improbable season sweep of the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES — There were long stretches Sunday in which the best player on the floor was not the player who is often called the best player of all-time. LeBron James had his moments, as he always does. But Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was the one who had those witnesses at the Staples Center gasping and wondering what he might do next.

“I just wish we would’ve won,” Tatum said. “That’s all that really matters. I know what I’m capable of, and my teammates know that.”

Advertisement

While it was debatable whether Tatum should have been whistled for pushing off Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on that final play, his shot was an airball, anyway, so it would not have mattered.

With All-Star guard Kemba Walker out for the second consecutive game because of knee soreness, there was no mystery surrounding Boston’s attack. It would try to unleash Tatum from all angles and see if there was anything the Lakers could do about it.

In the second and third quarters, when he erupted for 36 combined points, they could not. It reached such a point, Tatum was even actively seeking out matchups against Davis, the talented defender with the impossibly long arms, and using his superior speed to find space on side-steps and strong drives.

Advertisement

But for stretches of the third quarter and throughout the fourth, the Lakers gave Tatum the star treatment by swarming him with multiple defenders, a tactic Tatum said he had never seen so often in his three-year career. Caldwell-Pope served as the primary stopper, but he was not alone.

“[Tatum] had eight [other] eyes on him,” James said. “Four guys with eight eyes, all just trying to help him, talk, communicate. Just try to make it tough on the kid. But he was special all night.”

The Lakers’ approach could provide important teaching moments for the Celtics. Head coach Brad Stevens thought his team did a better job attacking the blitzes and double-teams later in the game, but said it will be useful to go back and look at the times they did not.

“We’re going to have to be better playing off the double and learning how to attack that, especially when [Tatum] is rolling,” forward Gordon Hayward said. “That’s on all of us, but certainly he’s been tremendous for us. We’re going to need him to continue to be tremendous.”

Of course, when Walker is on the court, it will become considerably more difficult for teams to focus so squarely on Tatum. But the fact that Boston pushed the Lakers to the brink without their All-Star point guard, one month after torching them by 32 points at TD Garden, should give them some confidence as the playoffs approach.

“It makes you look at us,” Jaylen Brown said, “and say that when it comes down to it, we’re going to be all right.”

Advertisement

Brown finished with 20 points for the Celtics, who relied on their starters for an unusually high portion of the scoring production for the second consecutive game. The bench combined for just 11 points on 3 for 11 shooting.

Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds and James added 29 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame six missed fourth-quarter free throws. Stevens said that the Lakers’ second unit shifted the game with its defensive effort, spearheaded by former Celtics standout Rajon Rondo, who had five assists and five steals in 22 minutes.

Tatum missed both of his first-quarter shots but caught fire in the second, helping the Celtics pull within 56-54 after trailing by 11. His spree continued in the third quarter, as he had success attacking the basket and hunting favorable matchups. In the second and third quarters combined, Tatum was 11 for 15 from the field and 10 for 11 from the foul line for 36 total points.

“Tatum has reached a new height, man, superstar level and we all have to continue to improve and go with him,” Brown said.

But the blitzes and double-teams increased in the fourth quarter, and help was needed. With 1:17 left, Hayward found Brown for an open 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 110-108 lead.

Brown fouled James inside with 37.7 seconds remaining. James, who struggled from the foul line, made the first and missed the second, but the carom went out of bounds off the Celtics. He then drilled a tough fadeaway over Brown to put his team in front, 111-110.

Advertisement

At the other end, Brown’s pass to Tatum went out of bounds. Stevens received a technical foul for arguing that Tatum had been fouled on the play when Caldwell-Pope shoved him out of bounds, but Davis missed the free throw.

After Davis and Celtics forward Grant Williams traded a pair of free throws, the Celtics fouled Davis again with 6.7 seconds left. He made the first and missed the second, but the Celtics had previously lost a timeout when challenging a foul call, so they were unable to call one to advance the ball after grabbing the rebound.

Marcus Smart got the ball to Tatum in a scattered situation, but he was called for the offensive foul with 0.8 seconds left.

“He was in the All-Star Game for a reason,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of Tatum. “He has the ability to go what would have been a potential 50-, 60-point night, had we not brought extreme double teams for the better part of the second half.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.