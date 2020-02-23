fb-pixel

Saturday night game

At Rogers Arena, Vancouver

FIRST PERIOD

Vancouver 1, Boston 0 — Stecher 4 (Motte, Beagle) 4:14

Vancouver 1, Boston 1 — Pastrnak 44 (Grzelcyk) 7:06

Penalty — Boston, Lauzon (holding) 10:21

Vancouver 2, Boston 1 — Horvat 19 (Miller, Toffoli) 11:08 (pp)

Penalty — Vancouver, Horvat (holding) 15:34

Penalty — Boston, Bergeron (holding) 17:13

SECOND PERIOD

Vancouver 3, Boston 1 — Gaudette 11 (Hughes) 5:32

Vancouver 4, Boston 1 — Pearson 18 (Eriksson, Myers) 14:48

Vancouver 5, Boston 1 — Eriksson 6 (Horvat, Edler) 15:39

Penalty — Boston, Chara, served by Heinen, double minor (roughing) 16:37

Penalty — Vancouver, Myers (roughing) 16:37

Penalty — Boston, Coyle, major (fighting) 19:30

Penalty — Vancouver, Horvat, major (fighting) 19:30

THIRD PERIOD

Vancouver 6, Boston 1 — Pettersson 25 (Miller, Stecher) 0:46

Penalty — Vancouver, Roussel (high stick) 5:25

Vancouver 6, Boston 2 — Pastrnak 45 (Krug, Marchand) 6:28 (pp)

Vancouver 6, Boston 3 — Wagner 5 (Grzelcyk, Kuraly) 8:11

Vancouver 7, Boston 3 — Toffoli 19 (Miller) 11:10

Vancouver 8, Boston 3 — Toffoli 20 (Hughes) 13:03

Vancouver 9, Boston 3 — Virtanen 17 (Edler, Stecher) 18:15

SCORE BY PERIOD

Boston1023
Vancouver2349

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Boston12121337
Vancouver1781035

Power plays — Boston 1 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 3.

Goalies — Boston, Halak 16-6-6 (8 shots-5 saves). Boston, Rask 23-6-6 (27 shots-21 saves). Vancouver, Demko 10-6-2 (0 shots-0 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 23-16-4 (37 shots-34 saves).

Referees — Jon McIsaac, Steve Kozari. Linesmen — Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.

Attendance — 18,871 (18,910). Time — 2:36.