Saturday night game
At Rogers Arena, Vancouver
FIRST PERIOD
Vancouver 1, Boston 0 — Stecher 4 (Motte, Beagle) 4:14
Vancouver 1, Boston 1 — Pastrnak 44 (Grzelcyk) 7:06
Penalty — Boston, Lauzon (holding) 10:21
Vancouver 2, Boston 1 — Horvat 19 (Miller, Toffoli) 11:08 (pp)
Penalty — Vancouver, Horvat (holding) 15:34
Penalty — Boston, Bergeron (holding) 17:13
SECOND PERIOD
Vancouver 3, Boston 1 — Gaudette 11 (Hughes) 5:32
Vancouver 4, Boston 1 — Pearson 18 (Eriksson, Myers) 14:48
Vancouver 5, Boston 1 — Eriksson 6 (Horvat, Edler) 15:39
Penalty — Boston, Chara, served by Heinen, double minor (roughing) 16:37
Penalty — Vancouver, Myers (roughing) 16:37
Advertisement
Penalty — Boston, Coyle, major (fighting) 19:30
Penalty — Vancouver, Horvat, major (fighting) 19:30
THIRD PERIOD
Vancouver 6, Boston 1 — Pettersson 25 (Miller, Stecher) 0:46
Penalty — Vancouver, Roussel (high stick) 5:25
Vancouver 6, Boston 2 — Pastrnak 45 (Krug, Marchand) 6:28 (pp)
Vancouver 6, Boston 3 — Wagner 5 (Grzelcyk, Kuraly) 8:11
Vancouver 7, Boston 3 — Toffoli 19 (Miller) 11:10
Vancouver 8, Boston 3 — Toffoli 20 (Hughes) 13:03
Vancouver 9, Boston 3 — Virtanen 17 (Edler, Stecher) 18:15
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Boston
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Vancouver
|2
|3
|4
|—
|9
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Boston
|12
|12
|13
|—
|37
|Vancouver
|17
|8
|10
|—
|35
Power plays — Boston 1 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 3.
Goalies — Boston, Halak 16-6-6 (8 shots-5 saves). Boston, Rask 23-6-6 (27 shots-21 saves). Vancouver, Demko 10-6-2 (0 shots-0 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 23-16-4 (37 shots-34 saves).
Referees — Jon McIsaac, Steve Kozari. Linesmen — Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.
Attendance — 18,871 (18,910). Time — 2:36.