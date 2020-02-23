A list of runners with New England connections who are officially entered in the US Olympic Marathon Trials Feb. 29 in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Track Club and Boston Athletic Association.
New England residents
Meagan Boucher (St. Johnsbury, Vt.), Heidi Caldwell (Craftsbury, Vt.), Rachel Coogan (Somerville), Gabi Drummond (Somerville), Katie Edwards (Cambridge), Kasie Enman (Huntington, Vt.), Kaitlin Goodman (Providence), Veronica Graziano (Somerville), Allie Hackett (Boston), Michaela Hackett (Boston), Laura Hagley (Hanover, N.H.), Rachel Hyland (Boston), Katie Kellner (Boston), Reilly Kiernan (Cambridge), Amelia Landberg (Varese, Italy/Sherborn), Michelle Lilienthal (Portland, Maine), Sarah Mulcahy (Fort Kent, Maine), Katherine Newberry (Wellesley), Amanda Nurse (Brookline), Laura Paulsen (Brookline), Pamela Pinto (Hooksett, N.H.), Hannah Rowe (Boston), Hayley Sutter (Watertown), and Annemarie Tuxbury (New Hartford, Conn.).
Advertisement
New England hometowns (current residence/hometown)
Holly Clarke (San Francisco/Lincoln, Mass.), Hilary Como (Encinitas, Calif./Enfield, N.H.), Meghan Curran (Westminster, Colo./Chelmsford), Sarah David (Chicago/New Haven, Conn.), Lauren Flores (Chino Hills, Calif./Hopkinton), Megan Foster (New York City/Lynn), Lauren Perkins (Brooklyn, N.Y./Northborough), Julianne Quinn (Charlottesville, Va./Bedford, N.H.), Leigh Anne Sharek (Brooklyn, N.Y./Exeter, N.H.), and Emma Spencer (Durham, N.C./Winchester).
BAA runners
Rachel Coogan, Katie Edwards, Kaitlin Goodman, Allie Hackett, Michaela Hackett, Rachel Hyland, Katie Kellner, Laura Paulsen, and Hannah Rowe.
New England residents
Tyler Andrews (Cambridge), Eric Ashe (Natick), Colin Bennie (Princeton), Brian Harvey (Cambridge), Jonathan Phillips (Boston), Matt Rand (Portland, Maine), Tim Ritchie (Northampton), Brian Shrader (Boston), Ryan Smith (Auburn, Maine), Alex Taylor (Lincoln), and Dan Vassallo (Peabody).
New England hometowns (current residence/hometown)
Matthew Herzig (Philadelphia/Weston), Craig Hunt (Flagstaff, Ariz./New Milford, Conn.).
BAA runners
Eric Ashe, Dan Harper, Brian Harvey, Jerrell Mock, and Alex Taylor.