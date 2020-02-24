In his Cactus League debut, Mookie Betts led off and played right field Sunday for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in Glendale, Ariz. He received an enthusiastic welcome from the sellout crowd of 13,282 when he was introduced before the game with the Dodger starters and again when he batted in the first inning. ‘The hardest thing is finding a house and learning everybody’s name,’’ Betts said after the Dodgers beat the Cubs, 4-2. ‘The baseball’s the same. We all have the same focus.’’ He flied out to left in his first at-bat, flied deep to right in the third inning, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center in the fifth before coming out of the game . . . Free agent second baseman Brian Dozier and the Padres have reached agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training. Dozier, 32, has played in the World Series the past two years. He hit 20 home runs with 50 RBIs for the champion Nationals last season, and was with the Dodgers in 2018.

Hurricanes recall two goalies

The Carolina Hurricanes recalled goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from their American Hockey League affiliate after losing two goaltenders to injury and relying on an on-call emergency netminder Saturday night in a victory at Toronto. The moves came after they lost James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to injuries the night before, forcing them to use 42-year-old David Ayres to finish the 6-3 win. Ayres was sitting in the stands Saturday with his wife at Scotiabank Arena when Reimer went down with an injury. Ayres left his seat and got half-dressed into his gear on the off-chance something might happen to Mrazek. Not long after, Mrazek was hurt in a scary collision with Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford. Ayres allowed goals on the first two shots he faced before settling down and stopping the next eight as Carolina picked up the stunning victory . . . The Capitals acquired 36-year-old winger Ilya Kovalchuk from the Canadiens for a 2020 third-round pick. Montreal will retain 50 percent of Kovalchuk’s $700,000 salary and cap hit. Kovalchuk becomes the fourth prominent Russian player on the Capitals, joining forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Ovechkin and Kovalchuk were teammates for Russia at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 Olympics . . . Defenseman Zach Bogosian went from having his contract terminated by the Sabres to landing in the thick of the playoff race with the Lightning, who signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million contract.

College basketball

Ohio State upsets Maryland

Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland, 79-72, snapping the visiting Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak. Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season. Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16 . . . In a game full of wild swings, host Indiana let a 19-point first-half lead disappear, fell behind by 6, and then rallied for a 68-60 victory over No. 9 Penn State. Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting. . . Max Mahoney had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead host BU (17-12, 11-5) to a 64-60 win over American (14-13, 10-6), snapping a second-place tie in the Patriot League behind first-place Colgate . . . In women’s basketball, senior Georgia Pineau scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to lead Boston College (17-10, 10-6 ACC) over visiting Miami (13-14, 5-11), 75-64. Senior Emma Guy pitched in with 17 points, while sophomore Taylor Soule had 16 points . . . Zia Cooke scored 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina (27-1, 14-0 SEC) held 14th-ranked Kentucky (20-6, 9-5) to 30 percent shooting to clinch the SEC title on the road, 67-58.

Tennis

Opelka works double duty

Reilly Opelka worked overtime and won two matches Sunday, topping Yoshihito Nishioka, 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, to take the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open championship. The 6-foot-11-inch Opelka defeated Milos Raonic, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, in a semifinal delayed a day by rain, then returned to the court a few hours later for the final. Nishioka earned his spot in the final by beating Ugo Humbert, 1-6, 6-4, 6-0, on Saturday . . . Stefanos Tsitsipas was hardly troubled in beating Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 6-4, to retain the Open 13 title in Marseille, France, without dropping a set . . . Jeanne Evert Dubin, a former world-ranked player and a younger sister of 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert, died Thursday at 62. Evert Dubin died after a 2½-year struggle with ovarian cancer, according to an online obituary posted by Lorne & Sons Funeral Home in Delray Beach, where she lived. Evert Dubin turned pro in 1973 at age 15 after having already beaten established stars Rosie Casals and top-ranked Margaret Court. For two years, she teamed with sister Chris in doubles, and they were ranked as high as No. 4.

Miscellany

Grizzlies lose Jackson (knee)

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt in a game against the Lakers . . . The University of Colorado has reached into the NFL ranks again to find their head football coach, luring Karl Dorrell back to Boulder from the Miami Dolphins, two weeks after Mel Tucker bolted for Michigan State. Dorrell was the Dolphins’ receivers coach in 2019 and had recently been promoted to assistant head coach. He served as an assistant coach for the Buffaloes under head coaches Bill McCartney and Rich Neuheisel in the 1990s.