Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam's unofficial 4.49 40-yard dash would be tied for the fourth-fastest time by a tight end since 2003 👀🏃‍♂️ Only tight ends faster? Vernon Davis, Dorin Dickerson and Evan Engram. (via @NFL ) pic.twitter.com/QHxgWpcAUK

The 6-foot-5-inch, 258-pounder from Missouri posted a 4.49 40-yard dash. According to NFL Research, among players at least 6-5 and 250 pounds, it’s the second-fastest time at the Combine since 2003, behind only Montez Sweat (4.41 in 2019). It also was the fastest time for a tight end at the Combine since Evan Engram (4.42) in 2017.

On the first full day of on-field workouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam made the biggest splash out of the gate.

Okwuegbunam had 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns for the Tigers last season.

For the Patriots, who could be in the market for a tight end to replace Rob Gronkowski, they could be in luck; on Tuesday, Okwuegbunam sounded like someone who knows what New England is looking for at the position. He’s been watching a lot of Gronkowski over the last few years.

“When I got to college and transitioned to tight end I watched a lot of different tape,” he told reporters. “Having Derek Dooley come over from the Cowboys, he brought over a lot of terminology and concepts from them, so I watched a lot of [Jason] Witten tape. I definitely watched a lot of Gronk tape. I really admire how he has a balance to his game. He’s dominant in both the run and in the pass game, and I try to emulate that.”

One other tight end New England fans might want to keep an eye on is Adam Trautman out of Dayton. Trautman, who told reporters earlier in the week he had met with the Patriots, posted a 6.78 3-cone time. New England has had a long affinity for players who do well in the 3-cone drill, an exercise that measures short-area quickness and agility. The 6-5, 255-pound Trautman had 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Dayton TE Adam Trautman says he immediately recognized the Patriots’ “workmanlike mentality” during a meeting with them.



He added: “That’s definitely the type of franchise I’d like to work for.” pic.twitter.com/LZN79HvgeI — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 25, 2020

Among the others who worked out, two receivers really popped; TCU receiver Jalen Reagor and Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones. Reagor hit 11 feet, 6 inches in the broad jump, and added a 42-inch vertical. Reagor led TCU with 43 receptions, 611 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones hit an astonishing 44.5 inches in the vertical, which tied him for seventh all time in the drill. (The record was set by North Carolina safety Gerald Sensabaugh in 2005, as he reached for 46.5 inches.) Peoples-Jones had 34 catches for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.

Two more notable receivers also cleared 40 inches in the vertical: Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III and Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool. Ruggs certainly has the pedigree, having played for Nick Saban and posting incredible numbers.

The former Crimson Tide receiver, who said he wanted to break the record in the 40-yard dash (4.22, set by John Ross in 2017), is a 6-foot, 190-pounder who averaged 18.7 yards per reception last year. Ruggs ran a 4.27 in his first attempt, and followed that up with a 4.31. Even though he didn’t break Ross’ mark, his first attempt was still good enough to land him in the top 10 all-time 40 performances in combine history.

Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash Thursday night at the NFL Combine. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Claypool, 6-4 and 238 pounds, has a more diverse game than Ruggs, having made his bones as a special teamer before transitioning to offense. The native of Canada had 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019.

Another surprise came when Arizona State punter Michael Turk finished the bench press with 25 reps, which was tied for most among all kickers/punters at the event since 2003.

By way of comparison, his old ASU teammate and current New England receiver N’Keal Harry finished with 27 reps last year.

PUNTER POWER.@ASUFootball punter Michael Turk puts up 25 reps on the bench press! #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gI8sK8IjnT — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2020

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.