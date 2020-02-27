“I always tell him it’s harder for me to watch a marathon than for him to run it, because it’s so emotional,” she said. “I have so much anxiety during the race, and then I experience the same highs and lows he does when he finishes.”

Watching her husband, Tim Ritchie, finish 25th at the 2016 US Olympic Marathon Trials in 2 hours 22 minutes and 15 seconds made Kirstin feel so emotionally and physically drained, it was as though she had run it herself.

Kirstin Ritchie can still remember the smile on her husband’s face four years ago, the one that 26.2 grueling miles in 73 degrees of Los Angeles heat couldn’t wipe off. She knew all the miles he had logged in training, and all the miles he couldn’t because his body wouldn’t let him.

Advertisement

The journey of a marathoner can be so singular — and the life so peculiar — that it’s difficult to convey to loved ones. That’s what made it so sweet for Tim to see his family, so many close friends, and even college teammates following him along the course and waiting to meet him at the finish line.

“That was one of those races where they know this is the best of the best, top three make the Olympic team, and Tim’s here,” he said. “So that was really cool.

“I remember finishing that race feeling really emotional, because this was a lifetime goal to get on that starting line and try to make the Olympic team. Yeah, falling short, but knowing that I could step out of the tent and my family would be there was pretty important to me.”

But as surely as Kirstin felt Tim’s satisfaction, she also could sense his disappointment. Even as he was embraced in support, the goal he had set for himself remained beyond his reach.

Advertisement

“I appreciated and saw the joy and the love that was surrounding him, but I also felt the disappointment that he was feeling,” she said. “That was hard. I think that was a really good moment for him, because he was really able to experience the love that everyone has.

“I think on a cognitive level, he understands and knows that everyone’s supporting him, but he actually felt and experienced [it].”

Tim Ritchie knew that, God willing, he’d be back in four years.

Ritchie has one big item left on his running checklist. 2015 file/David L Ryan/globe staff/Globe Staff

But the path he would take would be more finely tuned. The road that led him to Saturday’s US Trials at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta started when he met his coach, former Olympian Tim Broe, not long after the trials in 2016.

Broe, a former long-distance runner from Peoria, Ill., who finished 11th in the 5,000 meters at the 2004 Olympics, had a successful track record of training middle-distance runners, but never marathoners. But that’s what intrigued Ritchie when he reached out to Broe, now the boys’ and girls’ cross-country coach at Wellesley High.

“He’s just a good coach and a curious coach, so I think he saw it as a challenge,” said Ritchie, 32, who is the cross-country coach and assistant track coach at UMass. “He just has a good idea of what it takes to be the best, and he doesn’t really compromise on that.”

Ritchie, a native of Worcester who was captain of Boston College’s cross-country team in 2010 and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team three straight seasons, remembered saying to Broe, “Hey, I know you’ve never coached a marathoner before, but . . .”

Advertisement

For Broe, however, there were no buts, just an opportunity to work with a blank canvas.

“What I was thinking, if I’m really honest, is that ultimately I’m going to have to coach marathoners,” Broe said. “And there was no better way to learn than coaching a really talented guy who already has some experience.

“When he came to me, he said he had two goals. He wanted to win the US championship, and he wanted to make the Olympic team.”

In 2017, Ritchie scratched the US championship off his checklist. Ever since he churned through the USATF championships in Sacramento in 2:11:56 to become a US national champion, Ritchie has had this weekend marked on his calendar.

Qualifying for the Olympics was the career-defining goal on his list. It also was the last.

“You do that,” he said, “and then you’ll be an Olympian the rest of your life.”

Altering the training

Broe quickly recognized how unusual Ritchie was as a runner. He could keep a 4:40 pace with minimal training. His speed was exceptional for a runner 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was a 3:58 miler in college.

“Tim can hit all the ranges,” Broe said.

His Achilles’ heel was his health.

“He’s been so close so many times,” Broe said. “A lot of top threes and top fives in the 15K, the 20K, and the half-marathons. He’d run a fast half-marathon. But sometimes you need a little luck on your side, and you also need to stay healthy for a long period. And he actually made it like a year and a half without any interruptions.”

Advertisement

Along with the success he has seen over his career, Ritchie has been snakebitten by injuries, including two bone problems in 2014.

“You can’t really avoid injuries if you’re training at a really high level,” Ritchie said. “You can just minimize the risk of them. So every time they came, I asked, ‘OK, what am I doing that might be contributing to these versus helping to keep me healthy?’”

Ritchie realized he had to train in a way that was different from the norm. He thought Broe could use his experience as a middle-distance coach to devise a unique approach in preparing for a marathon.

When they first met, Broe didn’t ask Ritchie to do any running. With a background in physical therapy, Broe wanted to see how Ritchie’s body moved and look for any weaknesses or imbalances.

He had Ritchie run through simple tasks such as balancing on one foot, picking up an object from the ground, or walking over a hurdle. From there, they came up with a strength and conditioning plan to make Ritchie’s body durable enough to withstand the demands of running the marathon distance.

Ritchie didn’t train the way typical marathoners do.

Ritchie sometime found himself in a social-media rabbit hole and would see the miles his competition was running.

Advertisement

“I’m like, I can’t do that,” he said. “For me, I’m not an ordinary marathoner. I’m not somebody who can go run 120 miles a week.”

Broe recalled, “One time he broke 100 miles in a week and he called me all excited. I had to say, ‘Tim, you realize of the top 40 guys standing on the starting line at Olympic Trials, there’s probably an average of 120 miles — average.’ ”

From there, they asked a simple question of themselves: “How do we maximize the strength gains those guys are getting without breaking down?”

They focused on weight training, nutrition, and diet. Ritchie’s runs centered less on racking up miles and more on shifting his pace, averaging 80 miles of road work in a normal week.

“I think what I offered to Tim, more than anything, was getting him on a path to staying healthy,” Broe said. “That was the part that he had really struggled with and a big part of why he would fall apart over the last six miles of a marathon was because he wasn’t able to put in the work to be strong enough to survive the second half of the race.”

His last chance?

Ritchie and Broe are still getting a feel for how Atlanta might play out. With a field of more than 600 runners, they’re bracing for the unexpected.

“This is going to be probably one of the wildest races I’ve ever coached,” Broe said. “It’s so unpredictable.”

Typically, the measures for success in a marathon are pretty broad. A top 10 finish is good. A top five is remarkable.

“But here,” Broe said, “if you’re not third, it’s a disaster.”

That kind of pressure can change the way a runner approaches a race. The marathon is not the kind of race that will allow any runner to rest on a five-minute pace. Ritchie and Broe have a target time.

“We know that if you run under 2:12, you will make the team,” Broe said. “There could be three to five guys that surprise the hell out of us, but I think you’ve got to be patient early on. At the same time, there will be a moment later in the race where you’re going to have to make your bid for it.”

According to the US Trials website, there are 17 men entered who have run a marathon faster than 2:12, including Ritchie. Galen Rupp has posted the fastest personal best at 2:06:07.

This weekend could be a defining stretch in the athletic career of Tim Ritchie. 2015 file/David L Ryan/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Ritchie’s challenge couldn’t be bigger. At his age, he’s sensing that this may be his last chapter. The aches and pains of running the past seven years have had a cumulative effect.

“I’m starting to feel some of the physical fatigue of having been training at a high level for a long time,” Ritchie said. “My body hurts. And also just the mental, it’s really hard to sustain for a long time.”

Still, the goal of making the Olympic team and training for Tokyo is within reach, and that’s where his gaze is locked. What the future holds isn’t a question he can immediately answer.

“When this year is over, who knows what kind of competitive goals there will be left?” he said.

He’s still after the one he’s been chasing since 2016.

“Running, it’s about much more than just achieving goals,” Ritchie said. “So whether I make the team or not, whether this is my last year of elite racing or not, I know at any point I can be really satisfied with the life that I’ve had.”

New England connections in the Marathon Trials

A list of runners with New England connections who are officially entered in the US Olympic Marathon Trials Saturday in Atlanta:

WOMEN

New England residents

Meagan Boucher (St. Johnsbury, Vt.), Heidi Caldwell (Craftsbury, Vt.), Rachel Coogan (Somerville), Gabi Drummond (Somerville), Katie Edwards (Cambridge), Kasie Enman (Huntington, Vt.), Kaitlin Goodman (Providence), Veronica Graziano (Somerville), Allie Hackett (Boston), Michaela Hackett (Boston), Laura Hagley (Hanover, N.H.), Rachel Hyland (Boston), Katie Kellner (Boston), Reilly Kiernan (Cambridge), Amelia Landberg (Varese, Italy/Sherborn), Michelle Lilienthal (Portland, Maine), Sarah Mulcahy (Fort Kent, Maine), Katherine Newberry (Wellesley), Amanda Nurse (Brookline), Laura Paulsen (Brookline), Pamela Pinto (Hooksett, N.H.), Hannah Rowe (Boston), Hayley Sutter (Watertown), Annemarie Tuxbury (New Hartford, Conn.).

New England hometowns (current residence/hometown)

Holly Clarke (San Francisco/Lincoln), Hilary Como (Encinitas, Calif./Enfield, N.H.), Meghan Curran (Westminster, Colo./Chelmsford), Sarah David (Chicago/New Haven), Lauren Flores (Chino Hills, Calif./Hopkinton), Megan Foster (New York City/Lynn), Stephanie Pancoast (Boulder, Colo./Westford), Lauren Perkins (Brooklyn/Northborough), Julianne Quinn (Charlottesville, Va./Bedford, N.H.), Leigh Anne Sharek (Brooklyn/Exeter, N.H.), Emma Spencer (Durham, N.C./Winchester).

BAA runners

Rachel Coogan, Katie Edwards, Kaitlin Goodman, Allie Hackett, Michaela Hackett, Rachel Hyland, Katie Kellner, Laura Paulsen, Hannah Rowe.

MEN

New England residents

Tyler Andrews (Cambridge), Eric Ashe (Natick), Colin Bennie (Princeton), Brian Harvey (Cambridge), Jonathan Phillips (Boston), Matt Rand (Portland, Maine), Tim Ritchie (Northampton), Brian Shrader (Boston), Ryan Smith (Auburn, Maine), Alex Taylor (Lincoln), and Dan Vassallo (Peabody).

New England hometowns (current residence/hometown)

Colin Bennie (Charlottesville, Va./Princeton, Mass.), Matthew Herzig (Philadelphia/Weston), Craig Hunt (Flagstaff, Ariz./New Milford, Conn.).

BAA runners

Eric Ashe, Dan Harper, Brian Harvey, Jerrell Mock, Alex Taylor.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.