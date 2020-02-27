They made the most of those chances Thursday.

Tom Lewis and Harris English were among the recipients for The Honda Classic.

Sponsor exemptions are basically free-play gifts handed out by the people in charge of golf tournaments, a handful of invitations available most weeks to those who wouldn’t have otherwise qualified for an event.

Lewis and English each shot 4-under-par 66 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., sharing the lead after the opening round. Lee Westwood — also in the field thanks to a sponsor exemption — was a shot back with Zach Johnson, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard and Cameron Tringale.

Advertisement

“I didn’t hit it my best, but I knew it was going to be one of those rounds you’re going to have to grind it out,” said English, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2013, but winless since. “It’s windy out there, you’re going to have a lot of cross-winds, and it played really tough. My short game was on point, and I made some really good putts.”

Sometimes, no putt was required: English holed out from about 25 yards on the par-4 11th, catching a great lie after a drop because his second shot came to rest on a sprinkler head.

“That was as good as I can do,” English said.

It was a rare easy-looking shot at PGA National. The average score was just a smidge below 2 over, on a day where wind gusts often topped 20 m.p.h.

“It’s just live and survive, basically,” said Matthew NeSmith, who had a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth.

Westwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and was thoroughly pleased with how the day went.

“Everybody should play like that,’’ Westwood said. “Everybody who’s out here is in a privileged position with nothing to lose. We should all be having fun. But at the age of nearly 47 it seems even easier. I don’t play anywhere I don’t want to play. I just play great tournaments and the ones I want to play in, and I set my own schedule, and it’s just great fun.’’

Advertisement

Lewis made his splashy entrance into golf headlines in 2011, when the then-amateur Englishman was a surprise co-leader after the opening round of the British Open. He played that opening round with Tom Watson, the five-time British Open winner who happens to be Lewis’s namesake and his father’s favorite player. He wound up as the European Tour’s rookie of the year that season.

Third-ranked Brooks Koepka, in his hometown tournament, made a triple bogey and a double bogey in a four-hole span on the front side on his way to a 74.

“Didn’t feel like I played that bad,’’ Koepka said.

Defending champion Keith Mitchell finished birdie-birdie and still shot 75. Rickie Fowler, who won the Honda in 2017 and tied for second with Koepka last year, made one birdie all day and shot 76.

“It’s a fine line,” Fowler said. “Just got it going in the wrong direction.”

That happens at PGA National. Only 22 of the 144 players broke par.

European — Cleared of having a widely spreading virus and reinstated to the field at the last minute, Italian golfers Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari were under par at the Oman Open before darkness brought an end to their first rounds.

Advertisement

By then, their compatriot, Guido Migliozzi, had shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour event at Muscat, Oman.

In the latest sporting event to be impacted by the coronavirus that has infected more than 81,000 people globally and killed more than 2,750, mostly in China, Gagli exhibited flu-like symptoms Wednesday and was isolated as a precaution. Molinari was, too, because he had been sharing a hotel room with his countryman although he showed no signs of illness.

The Omani Ministry of Health reported early Thursday that Gagli had not tested positive for the virus, and the European Tour said Gagli and Molinari could be added to the Oman Open field “due to these exceptional circumstances.”

They teed off at 1.30 p.m. local time in the final group in an extended 146-man field. Gagli was 3 under and Molinari 2 under when play was suspended for the day with both having played 17 holes. Another three players were yet to complete their opening rounds.

‘‘Still shocked by what happened in the last 36 hours,” Molinari said on Instagram. “I am absolutely fine and so is my good friend Lorenzo.

‘‘It was a scary and annoying situation because it is not something that was in our hands and there were no certainties at all.”

Molinari praised the tour, the ministry of health and the Oman Golf Federation for doing “an unbelievable job.

“They tried everything they could to help us in this awful situation,” he wrote. ‘‘Thank God everything is fine. We are healthy and we are back to playing golf, which even this morning seemed impossible!”

Advertisement

Migliozzi, who won twice last season, was one of the early starters from the 10th hole and had finished his round before Gagli and Molinari teed off.

Migliozzi was bogey-free, making birdies on two of his first three holes and then four of his last eight holes.

Brandon Stone, Rasmus Hojgaard and Taehee Lee were a shot adrift on 5 under.