Skylar Fontaine scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Northeastern women’s hockey team over the University of Vermont, 3-1, Friday as the Huskies claimed their Hockey East quarterfinal series, two games to none. Northeastern (30-4-2) outshot Vermont (10-18-8), 44-26.
Maine 3, BU 2 — Freshman Ida Kuoppala scored at 15:21 of the second overtime to lift the visiting Black Bears (14-13-8) over the Terriers (24-7-4) in the opener of their best-of-three series. Maine goalie Carly Jackson had 57 saves while BU’s Corinne Schroder had 37. BU rallied from a 2-0 deficit on a pair of goals from Nara Elia.
Boston College 4, UConn 2 — The Eagles (17-14-3) took a 3-0 lead and then withstood a late comeback by the Huskies (16-17-2) to win the first game of their Hockey East best-of-three series. Cayla Barnes had a goal and an assist and Hannah Bilka scored her 14th goal of the season for BC.
UNH 1, Providence 0 — Ava Boutilier made 35 saves as the UNH shut out Providence, winning their quarterfinal series. Tori Howran scored at 12:01 of the third period for the Wildcats (18-4-4). Sandra Abstreiter had 14 saves for Providence (18-14-4).