Skylar Fontaine scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Northeastern women’s hockey team over the University of Vermont, 3-1, Friday as the Huskies claimed their Hockey East quarterfinal series, two games to none. Northeastern (30-4-2) outshot Vermont (10-18-8), 44-26.

Maine 3, BU 2 — Freshman Ida Kuoppala scored at 15:21 of the second overtime to lift the visiting Black Bears (14-13-8) over the Terriers (24-7-4) in the opener of their best-of-three series. Maine goalie Carly Jackson had 57 saves while BU’s Corinne Schroder had 37. BU rallied from a 2-0 deficit on a pair of goals from Nara Elia.