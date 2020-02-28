Novak Djokovic saved three consecutive match points to beat Gael Monfils , 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1, and set up a Dubai Championships final showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas . in United Arab Emirates. Djokovic, who will be playing for his fifth Dubai title, extended a couple of winning streaks: 20 on the tour dating to the Davis Cup finals in November, and 17-0 against Monfils on the main tour. In the other semifinal, the second-seeded Tsitsipas beat Daniel Evans of Britain 6-2, 6-3, without offering a break chance in their first meeting . . . Petra Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on for the first time in more than a year to play for her second Qatar Open title in Doha. Kvitova won, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, in two hours and will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the final on Saturday. Sabalenka defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova , 6-4, 6-3, in their semifinal. Kvitova had lost four straight to Barty, but this win put her ahead again in their matchups, 5-4.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer will play in Boston for the first time in his career at Laver Cup 2020 on Sept. 25-27 at TD Garden, it was announced Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will represent Team Europe for the fourth edition of the three-day event, which pits six of the best players from Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg , against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world, led by John McEnroe . Federer, 38, has been part of the winning Team Europe side since the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017. “I’ve never been to Boston and I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the sights and playing tennis in front of their great fans,” said Federer. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, March 6, via Ticketmaster.

BASEBALL

Stanton upset with another injury

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is upset over his latest injury, a strained right calf that could sideline him for Opening Day. “It makes it seem like I didn’t take care of myself, which makes it more frustrating,’’ Stanton said. Stanton was hurt Tuesday during outfield drills, and an MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain, the least serious on the scale. Known for his strenous workouts, Stanton played in just 18 games last season due a number of injuries, and he hit .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. New York put a major league-record 30 players on the injured list last year, and there have been more injuries this year. All-Star pitcher Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery Thursday and will miss the entire season. Lefty James Paxton is projected to miss the first two months following back surgery and slugger Aaron Judge has been slowed by right shoulder soreness . . . Righthander Freddy Peralta finalized a five-year deal with Brewers which covers club salary control and three years of arbitration eligibility for the 23-year-old righthander.

Mets’ Nimmo back in the lineup

After Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was cleared to play by a cardiologist, two days after undergoing a series of tests and monitoring that included 24 hours with a wearable device. Nimmo, 26, was removed from the starting lineup before Wednesday’s game against Houston after the Mets became cautious when they noticed an irregularity his electrocardiogram. Nimmo played center field and went 1 for 2 with a run in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals in Port St. Lucie, Fla. . . . Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last March after he was injured during spring-training drills, caught the first four innings of the Royals’ 3-1 loss to San Francisco in Sunrise Fla. It marked the first time the six-time All-Star was behind the plate since Sept. 26, 2018.

Former Giants star dead at 89

Johnny Antonelli, a five-time All-Star who was a key pitcher on the World Series-winning New York Giants in 1954, died at age 89 in Rochester, N.Y. The San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Antonelli died Friday. A cause of death wasn’t given. The lefthander won 126 games over 12 seasons, including his memorable 1954, when he had a 21-7 record and National League-leading 2.30 ERA. He was also a 20-game winner in 1956. The Rochester native made his debut with the Boston Braves in 1948 when he was just 18 years old. His best years came with the Giants from 1954 to 1959 and he was part of the franchise when it made the move from New York to San Francisco after the 1957 season. He missed the 1951 and 1952 seasons due to military service.

OLYMPICS

Yang banned for eight years

Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang was banned for eight years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, likely ending the 28-year-old racing days before he could defend his 200-meter freestyle title at the Tokyo Games. Yang, China’s greatest swimmer, was found guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational. The most vivid detail of the evidence — a blood sample rendered useless for testing by a hammer blow — left a clear impression on the judges. A rare hearing in open court in November was reminded of how a security guard instructed by Sun’s mother broke the casing around the vial to ensure the blood could not be used for anti-doping tests. The swimmer lit the early-hours scene with his mobile phone

MISCELLANY

Stakes raised for MLS team

Owners of the Los Angeles Football Club have partially bought out a stake held by Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan in a deal that values the club at more than $700 million, the most ever for a Major League Soccer team, according to people familiar with the situation. A handful of the club’s current owners, who bought half of Tan’s 20 percent stake, plans to buy the other half internally as well . . . A University of Michigan hotline has received more than 100 “unique complaints” about a late physician accused of sexual abuse by former patients, including athletes who encountered him as a team doctor, the school announced. In a statement released with the updated total, a spokesman urged others to contact the university. The university’s president apologized last week to “anyone who was harmed” by Dr. Robert E. Anderson. His comment came a day after the school announced it was investigating abuse allegations against Anderson by five former patients.

The Russian Athletics Federation elected a state aircraft executive as president on Friday with the goal of getting the national team reinstated in time for the Tokyo Olympics. Yevgeny Yurchenko, who has little experience in sports management, was the only candidate in the race — three others withdrew from the election this month — and vowed to rebuild Russia’s track and field body. This month, the federation’s entire board stepped down after a meeting with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, citing its failure to resolve the country’s long-running difficulties with World Athletics.

New Zealand’s Corbin Strong, 19, lapped the field early in the points race on Day Three of the track cycling worlds at the Berlin Velodrome, then maintained his lead with crucial points in the intermediate sprints to win the gold medal. In other events, Emma Hinze of Germany won the women’s sprint and Yumi Kajihara was the surprising winner of the women’s omnium after a crash took out several top contenders. Sam Ligtlee of the Netherlands took gold in the men’s 1-kilometer time trial.