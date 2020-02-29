Maine swept Boston University out of the women’s Hockey East playoffs Saturday, tacking on a 2-1 victory to Friday’s overtime win to claim the best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Maine freshman Ida Kuoppala, who scored the winner on Friday, opened the scoring at 15:41 of the first with a power-play goal, her 19th goal of the season. Tereza Vanisova doubled the lead at 18:12 of the second. Ida Press picked up assists on both goals by the Black Bears (15-13-8).
Julia Nearis got BU (24-8-4) on the scoreboard at 14:02 of the third, but the Terriers couldn’t catch up.
Maine’s Carly Jackson had 27 saves while BU’s Corinne Schroeder had 32.
Maine will take on Northeastern next Saturday in the semifinals at Merrimack.
UConn 2, Boston College 0 — Senior goaltender Morgan Fisher made 21 saves to backstop UConn to a 2-0 win over Boston College Saturday, tying their Hockey East quarterfinal series at a game apiece. Taylor Wabick and Viki Harkness staked the Huskies (17-17-2) to a 2-0 lead midway through the second and Fisher did the rest.
UConn held BC (17-15-3) to five shots in each of the first two periods and 11 in the third. The Huskies finished with 36 shots.
The winner of the series moves on to play UNH in the semifinals next Saturday.