Maine swept Boston University out of the women’s Hockey East playoffs Saturday, tacking on a 2-1 victory to Friday’s overtime win to claim the best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Maine freshman Ida Kuoppala, who scored the winner on Friday, opened the scoring at 15:41 of the first with a power-play goal, her 19th goal of the season. Tereza Vanisova doubled the lead at 18:12 of the second. Ida Press picked up assists on both goals by the Black Bears (15-13-8).

Julia Nearis got BU (24-8-4) on the scoreboard at 14:02 of the third, but the Terriers couldn’t catch up.