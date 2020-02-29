The junior forward has sustained a severe sprain in the Rockets’ first-round win against Attleboro Wednesday night. On Friday, she was told by her physical therapist that would not be able to play. But at a follow-up visit just a few hours before Saturday’s tip, she received the OK.

Hobbled by a sprained ankle, Caroline Klemm was not sure if she would suit up for the Needham girls’ basketball team in Saturday’s Division 1 South quarterfinal against Bay State Conference rival Walpole.

“I was like, ‘no, I will’ . . . very determined, I was not going to lose to Walpole again,” Klemm said.

Playing through pain, the 5-foot-11 Klemm scored 11 of her scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, pulled down 15 rebounds, and blocked four shots in a 57-47 victory.

“My ankle was starting to get sore, but the adrenaline kept me going,” Klemm said. “I was just determined. I was getting tired, but I tried my best.”

Senior guard Kiara McIntyre added a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets (20-2), who will play another BSC foe, Newton North, in a D1 South semifinal Tuesday (5:30) at Bridgewater-Raynham.

Following her final home game, McIntyre made a grand proclamation.

“I definitely know that is my last season, so I’m putting it all out there and definitely leaving with a state championship,” she said.

Needham coach Amanda Sheehy said McIntyre’s embraced her leading role, both with her play and with her voice.

“She’s at a completely different level,” Sheehy said. “She’s a completely different kid. It’s unbelievable.”

McIntyre scored 10 points in a tight first quarteras Needham took a 17-15 lead. Her pick-and-roll game with Klemm is pivotal.

“Like coach said before, nobody one can guard me when I’m dribbling fast,” McIntyre said. “I just get it, and when I drive a lot of people fill in and nobody can guard Klemm in the paint, so I just dish it off.”

McIntyre scored Needham’s first 6 points of the third, but Walpole (14-8) hung around and took a 27-26 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman Brooke Walonis (10 points) with three minutes left. Needham rallied for a narrow 34-31 advantage heading to the fourth, aided by a pivotal and-1 from sophomore Lucy Dorion with 30 seconds left.

Needham’s 2-3 zone defense forced Walpole to shoot threes, and the Rebels were just 5 of 26 from beyond the arc. That result came from an all-out to stop Walpole senior Sydney Scales (15 points).

“We pack the paint. Our goal was pack the paint and don’t let Sydney Scales score 30 points on us from inside the paint,” Sheehy said. “That meant by default they’d put up a lot of 3s.”

Klemm emerged late as Needham pulled away. Sophomore Avery Johnson made a 3-pointer in front of the Needham student section to make it 46-41 with 2:10 left. The Rockets converted on 16 of 24 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“It’s an ongoing joke, we’re one day on, one day off,” Sheehy said. “Today was our day, and hopefully we’re sticking to it the rest of the way.”

Bridgewater-Raynham 67, Whitman-Hanson 47 — Sophomore Shay Ballin scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds and junior Kenzie Matulonis added 16 points as the top-seeded Trojans (20-2) rolled to the quarterfinal win. Bridgewater-Raynham will face Bishop Feehan in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Division 1 North

Woburn 58, Billerica 56 — The fans of the Tanners haven’t seen them lose at home a single time this season. Their one loss, at the hands of New Mission, came back on Dec. 27. But down seven to Billerica with six minutes to play, their 17-game win streak looked in doubt.

But the Tanners fought back, and when Megan Roderick buried a 3-pointer in the corner to take back the lead at 54-53, and the Woburn student section — clad in Hawaiian T-shirts and leis — erupted with the rest of the crowd. Woburn held on for the quarterfinal victory.

“We worked really hard during the regular season to get this game here in Woburn, and I think that really helped us,” coach Steve Sullivan said.

Roderick finished with a team-high 21 points, in part thanks to her unconventional-but-lethal form on mid-range floaters.

“I didn’t realize it until a few weeks ago, my teammates told me I release it a little weird,” said Broderick, a senior. “But I stuck with it, it’s something I’ve practiced so many times so I feel confident with it, and I don’t think the other team expects it.”

Also crucial was the play of Cyndea Labissiere. Right after Roderick hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, Labissiere came up with a crucial steal at the halfcourt line and drove to the hoop for the insurance layup.

“Playing that defense, the layup, and then the four free throws? That’s huge,” Sullivan said. “All those little plays matter a lot. I think we made, just barely, enough of those plays, and we get to play another game.”

The Tanners (21-1) advance to play the winner of Reading and Cambridge in a D1 North semifinal.

Andover 63, Central Catholic 55 — Tatum Shaw (16 points) and Shea Krekorian (15 points) paced the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (16-6) to the D1 North quarterfinal win over the two-time defending sectional champion Raiders (18-4).

Boys’ basketball

Division 4 North

Cristo Rey 60, KIPP Academy 58 — Ray Bosquet scored 20 points to lead the sixth-seeded Knights (12-2) in a narrow D4 North quarterfinal victory. Cristo Rey will face either Snowden or Maimonides in a semifinal Tuesday (7 p.m.) at Madison Park.

Division 3 South

Rockland 63, Marthas Vineyard 38 — Junior Derek Williams (20 points) and senior Pierre Comeau (15 points) were among four Bulldogs (19-2) in double digits. Rockland advances to take on Norton in the D3 South semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Wareham 67, Dedham 65 — Destine Haywood-Gomes converted a layup at the buzzer to give second-seeded Vikings (19-4) to the quarterfinal win. Wareham will play Burke in the semifinals Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Taunton.

Non-tournament games

Worcester Academy 76, Tabor 57 — Holy Cross-bound Michael Rabinovich dropped 18 points in the win for the Hilltoppers (18-11).

Seamus McAvoy reported from Woburn.