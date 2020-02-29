Defenseman Jake McKenzie, moved back from forward halfway through the season for the ninth-seeded Clippers (14-9-1), scored twice in the third period to break open a 1-1 deadlock. His second goal, which came at 12:20 of the final frame, stood as the winner after Will Ham scored for the Harbormen (12-9-3) with an extra attacker on at 14:26.

“This group of kids, the ‘it’ factor, whatever it is, they’ve got it,” Moore said after his team advanced to the Division 1 South semifinals for the first time since 2009.

Following his team’s 3-2 upset of top-seeded Hingham on Saturday afternoon at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne, Falmouth boys’ hockey coach Paul Moore said his team was playing with house money.

“I needed to show up, and tonight was the night,” McKenzie said.

Darren McDonald also scored for the Falmouth, a game-tying goal at 13:39 of the second period after Tim Carroll opened the scoring for Hingham at 4:05 of the second.

Freshman Jack Braga made 18 saves in the win for the Clippers.

The Harbormen, who lost 3-2 Sunday against Burlington in the Super 8 play-in round, became the first team to lose in both the play-in round and their first game back in the Division 1 South tournament since Catholic Memorial in 2017.

“I felt like we didn’t play with enough passion early enough in the game,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said.

Walpole 3, Duxbury 2 — The 12th-seeded Rebels (11-8-5) knocked off the defending state champion and fourth-seeded Dragons (13-7-4) to advance to the sectional semifinals Wednesday vs. ninth-seeded Falmouth.

Senior forward Tom Fruci scored late in the first period and again midway through the second. Marc Hirshom, a senior defenseman, added a goal early in the second, and the Rebels took a commanding 3-0 lead into the third.

The Dragons nearly stormed all the way back, as senior forward Friend Weiler and sophomore forward Nolan Roche converted with 11:40 and 5:58 remaining, respectively. Duxbury came close to tying the game several times, but Walpole goalie Jack Curran made timely saves when he had to.

“That’s a heck of a squad over there,” Walpole coach Ron Dowd said, “and we feel very fortunate to be moving on.”

Archbishop Williams 2, Wellesley 1 — Christian Koylion and Tommy Page scored as the 14th-seeded Bishops (10-8-4) knocked off the 11th-seeded Raiders in a quarterfinal.

Franklin 3, Natick 1 — Colin Hedvig scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:57 left to push the 10th-seeded Panthers (11-7-4) past the second-seeded Redhawks in a quarterfinal.

Division 1 North

Belmont 1, St. Mary’s 0 — Ben Fici scored 1:53 into overtime and Nico Cicere earned the shutout as the fourth-seeded Marauders (11-5-5) edged the No. 5 Spartans in a quarterfinal.

Reading 4, Austin Prep 1 — Michael Dufton, Ryan Goodwin, Treavor Owens and Landyn Greatorex each scored as the top-seeded Rockets (11-6-6) took care of their crosstown rivals and the eighth-seeded Cougars.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Shrewsbury 1 — Hunter DiGregorio scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, then assisted on Max Shustak’s empty-netter to lead the 11th-seeded Pioneers (11-8-5) past their crosstown rivals and third-seeded Colonials.

Westford 3, Waltham 2 — Sean Milanette scored the game-winner in double overtime and also had an assist to lift the 10th-seeded Grey Ghosts (12-8-2) past the second-seeded Hawks. Jason Bunyon and Evan Twombly added goals for Westford, C.J. Pacifico had two assists, and C.J. Guglielmo made 29 saves.

Division 2 South

Bishop Feehan 5, Brookline 1 — Kevin Barrera’s hat trick sparked the 15th-seeded Shamrocks (12-8-2) in their win against the 10th-seeded Warriors in a quarterfinal matchup.

Canton 6, Medfield 2 — Timmy Kelleher and Tommy Vaughn scored a pair of goals apiece and the top-seeded Bulldogs (19-1-3) rolled past the No. 9 Warriors. Chris Lavoie and Tommy Ghostlaw also scored for Canton.

Medway 3, Westwood 2 — Jack McCarthy’s goal late in the second overtime gave the sixth-seeded Mustangs (14-3-5) the thrilling win against the No. 14 Wolverines in a quarterfinal matchup between Tri-Valley League rivals. Sam Marchionni’s penalty shot goal with 20 seconds left in regulation tied it for Medway.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Scituate 0 — Adam Solari scored twice, including an empty -netter in the final minute and Bob Siders turned aside all 26 shots to lift the fourth-seeded Panthers over the 12th-seeded Sailors in a D2 South quarterfinal.

‘‘We preach defense first, they take pride in it,’’ Whitman-Hanson coach Chris Goggins said. ‘‘What comes after that, the net result, so be it.’’

Solari’s first goal came 11:52 into regulation for the Panthers (17-5-1), who'll take on top-seeded Canton (19-1-3) Wednesday at Gallo Arena.

Trevor Hass also reported from Bourne.