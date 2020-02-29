Kenzie Russo got the Tanners (17-2-2) on the board at 13:06 of the first, beating Kaia Hollingsworth blocker side on the breakaway after a long breakout pass from Lily Anderson.

Dressing just 12 skaters, No. 4 seeded Woburn dispatched No. 13 and defending Division 1 champion Methuen/Tewksbury with relative ease in a 5-0 first-round win Saturday at Stoneham Arena.

The Woburn girls’ ice hockey team doesn’t appear to be a daunting challenge when it lines up for the national anthem, but the Tanners can skate and score with the best of them.

“This game we really worked together as a team,” Russo said. “It’s hard, I’m not going to lie, it’s hard to play two lines but we work it out.”

That goal paved the way for a four-goal second period, with Lucia DiGirolamo collecting a pair of markers, and Bella Shaw and Jackie Lees also finding the net.

Woburn coach Steve Kennedy said it was the best period his team has played this season.

“It was nice to see them really put it together and have a four-goal explosion like that,” Kennedy said. “It was something we’ve been waiting to see, a real collective effort.”

ML Pineros had three assists while Amanda Essigmann made 22 saves for Woburn. Hollingsworth stopped 22 for the Red Rangers (10-5-6).

Woburn will play the winner of Monday’s game between Shrewsbury and St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals.

Duxbury 3, Hingham 0 — The 17th-seeded Dragons (12-7-3) pulled away from the 32nd-seeded Harborwomen (10-12-0) at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne to earn a matchup with eighth-seeded Boston Latin in the quarterfinals.

Ayla Abban scored a power-play goal early in the second, then found Molly Duvall on a beautiful one-timer later in the period. Grace High added a goal with 4:34 left in the third, and Ali McArdle posted her second consecutive playoff shutout.

Pittenger, High, and Grace Landolfi added assists for the Dragons, and Pittenger and Duggan were catalysts defensively.

“We were concerned with that team,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “They’re hot, they’re coached well, they’re playing well. They beat Arlington in their last game and then they go up and beat the No. 1 seed. It’s hard to beat a team three times, and we were lucky enough to do it.”

Boston Latin 3, Peabody 0 — Colleen Goonan scored twice for the No. 8 seed Wolfpack (15-3-4) in the State D1 tournament. Boston Latin will play the winner of Hingham/Duxbury in the quarterfinal.

Braintree 2, Reading 0 — Ellie Foley made 21 saves and the third-seeded Wamps (19-2-1) got goals from Abbey Holland and Stella Shea to beat the 19th-seeded Rockets in a D1 first-round game.

Division 2 State

Canton 3, Norwood 1 — Senior forward Caroline Tourgee, junior forward Lizzie Tassinari, and freshman defender Olivia Maffeo each scored a goal, and sophomore forward Tess Khoury tacked on two assists to help to secure the first-round win for the third-seeded Bulldogs (17-1-4). Canton will play sixth-seeded Ursuline in the quarterfinals.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Dedham 2 — Maddie Ferrullo scored 1:37 into overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Dolphins (13-2-3) past the No. 13 Marauders in a first-round game. Izzy O'Reilly got the tying goal with 1:24 left in regulation, and Georgie Snow also scored as D-Y overcame a 2-0 deficit.

Ursuline 4, Winchester 3 — Eighth-grader Kayla Rice (2 goals, 1 assist) netted the winner six minutes into overtime for the Bears (13-3-4). Rice, a first-line player for sixth-seeded Ursuline, already is in her second year on the varsity team.

‘‘She has great hands with the puck, and you can’t coach that. She has great anticipation and is an excellent skater,’’ coach Tom Keady said.

Bridget Popkin and M.K. Rusnock also added goals, with Popkin tallying three assists. ‘‘This is the first time that this school has ever experienced something like this in hockey,’’ Keady added.

Westwood 3, Algonquin/Hudson 2 — Senior captain Emma Conway, junior Abby Crowley and freshman Sophia Levering all scored for the Wolverines (15-5-3) at the Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown. They advance to a D2 quarterfinal matchup against defending state champion Wellesley.

Non-tournament games

Nobles 2, Milton 1 — Sophomore forward Emmy O'Leary and junior forward Katie Pyne both scored in the second period as the Bulldogs (29-0-1) clinched the Independent School League title.

Trevor Hass reported from Bourne.