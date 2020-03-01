The UConn scored two goals in the third period to top the Boston College women’s hockey team, 2-1, on Sunday in the decisive game of the Hockey East tournament quarterfinals. UConn won the best-of-three series to advance to the semifinals against New Hampshire at Lawler Rink at Merrimack College on Saturday. Northeastern will take on Maine in the other semifinal. After a scoreless first period that saw Maddy McArthur make 13 saves for BC, Lindsay Agnew put the Eagles up, 1-0, halfway through the second frame. The Huskies, though, would score twice over the final 10 minutes of the third frame for the 2-1 win. Morgan Fisher stopped 16 shots for UConn while McArthur saved 29 for BC. UConn held the 31-17 lead in shots on goal. BC kept UConn to 0 for 4 on the power play while going 0 for 1 in the lone power-play opportunity of the three-game series . . . Harvard women advanced to the semifinals of the ECAC tournament with a 4-3 triple=overtime victory in the deciding game of the best-of-three quartefinal series against Yale . . . In men’s college basketball, seniors Jordan Roland and Bolden Brace finished with 25 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Northeastern (15-15, 9-9 CAA) in a 75-72 loss to Towson (19-12, 12-6) Matthews Arena.

Alex Bowman raced to his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory, holding off Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch to win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Bowman led 110 laps and kept his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front after the final pit stops for a comfortable win in a smooth, fairly uneventful race featuring only one caution outside of the stage breaks. Bowman, the 26-year-old Arizonan, grew up racing almost weekly in nearby Pomona. Defending Fontana champion Kyle Busch was 8.9 seconds behind in second place in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. His older brother Kurt was third, and Bowman teammate Chase Elliott came in fourth.

Boxing

Wilder wants rematch

Former heavyweight world titleholder Deontay Wilder officially exercised his right to an immediate third fight with Tyson Fury, who knoced out Wilder in the seventh round of a bout just more than a week ago. Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, told ESPNthat the plan was for the fight to take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the same location that hosted the rematch on Feb. 22 . . . Mikey Garcia rebounded from his only professional loss 11 months ago to win a 12-round unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas on Saturday night in a welterweight bout.

Horse Racing

9th death at Santa Anita

A ninth horse died at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., since late December after being injured in a turf race. Chosen Vessel broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado as he approached the far turn in the 1⅛ -mile race. The 5-year-old gelding trained by Craig Dollase was taken to the track’s equine hospital for diagnostics and X-rays. According to an incident report from the track, the tests revealed it was an unrecoverable injury and the attending veterinarian recommended the horse be euthanized.

MiSCellany

Russian wins luge title

Russian world champion Roman Repilov held off Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller to win the World Cup men’s overall luge title in Konigssee, Germany, while the United States won a silver medal in the season-ending team relay . . . Manchester City won the League Cup soccer title in London for a third consecutive season by beating Aston Villa, 2-1 . . . New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder. Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative . . . Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets, 93-85, for their sixth straight win . . . Carter Hart made 23 saves and the surging Philadephia Flyers extended their NHL winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the Rangers in New York . . . Shaun White told the Associated Press that he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won’t try to qualify for that sport’s Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo.