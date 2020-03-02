On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won’t be going to Tokyo this summer. David Winkle , Johnson’s manager, said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing an Olympic gold medal. “I feel certain he would choose otherwise if the timing were different, but feels he is making the best decision under the circumstances,” Winkle said. Ranked No. 5 in the world, Johnson would have been No. 3 among Americans behind Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas . Countries are allowed a maximum of four players in golf provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking. Johnson was the leading American for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when he decided at the last minute to withdraw because of concerns over the Zika virus. With just over three months before Olympic qualifying ends, the leading four Americans are Koepka, Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson , followed by Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

After spending years as one of the NBA’s most powerful agents, Leon Rose will try to turn around one of its weakest franchises, the New York Knick, who hired Rose as their president. Rose will take over a team headed toward its seventh straight season out of the playoffs. Rose, the former co-head of the basketball division at CAA Sports where he represented All-Stars such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and former Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, replaces Steve Mills, who was fired early last month.

College basketball

BC women’s duo earn ACC honors

Boston College senior Emma Guy and sophomore Taylor Soule received All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, marking the first BC teammates since Carolyn Swords and Stefanie Murphy in 2010-11 to receive All-ACC accolades. Guy, a native of Penfield, N.Y., who averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and led the ACC in field goal percentage (58.8 percent), was chosen by the league’s coaches as an All-ACC first-team selection while Soule, who averaged a team-high 14.2 points and 8.0 rebounds, earned All-ACC honorable mention. The Eagles (18-10, 11-7 ACC) finished tied for fourth in the league and will enter the 2019-20 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., as the No. 6 seed and play the winner of Miami/Clemson on Thursday at 8 p.m . . . South Carolina received 27 out of 30 first-place votes to remain atop the AP women’s college basketball poll, while Baylor, which got two first-place votes, was second, and Oregon was No. 3.

Georgia Tech men to sit out ACC tourney

Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men’s basketball program and will not play in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By accepting the postseason ban this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond . . . After a week of upheaval among ranked teams, the Kansas Jayhawks emerged as the first unanimous No. 1 selection of the season in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Kansas moved to No. 1 for the second time this season a week after knocking off previously top-ranked Baylor, which dropped to No. 4. Gonzaga climbed to No. 2, Dayton was No. 3, and San Diego State rounded out the top five.

Miscellany

African soccer exec resigns

Mouad Hajji, the top administrator of the troubled governing body of Africa soccer, resigned less than one year into the job, citing personal reasons and indicating the need to return to Morocco as soon as possible. Hajji spent most of his time at CAF working with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura during her six-month spell as a special delegate to run the Cairo-based organization. An audit of CAF’s finances from 2015-19 detailed irregularities and possible fraud in accounts described as “unreliable and not trustworthy.”. . . Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was banned from soccer and all football-related activity until June 17 for breaking betting rules and called on companies to be prevented from taking bets on player transfers in the wake of the decision . . . The Pittsburgh Pirates said pitcher Steven Brault had a strained left shoulder and will be evaluated in two weeks. The 27-year-old lefthander, who has been trying to earn a spot with the Pirates after splitting last season between the bullpen and starting rotation, struggled in two appearances this spring training, allowing two runs and four hits in 2⅓ . . . Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup. The former Atlanta Braves star, 47, will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.