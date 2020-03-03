The International Olympic Committee doubled down on its stance the coronavirus will not affect the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even after a Japanese official raised the possibility of a postponement during a government hearing. The IOC’s executive board, which is holding a scheduled meeting at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, released a statement Tuesday morning expressing ‘‘full commitment to the success’’ of the Tokyo Olympics taking place from July 24 to Aug. 9 as originally planned. The IOC said it intends to follow advice from the World Health Organization and encouraged athletes to continue training for the Olympics to move forward as planned.

New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York’s opener at Baltimore on March 26. Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. He has not hit on the field since spring training started, and said he felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage. Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. The team thinks Stanton will be back in April.

Basketball

Irving needs surgery

Kyrie Irving underwent surgery to repair the injured right shoulder that ended his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after just 20 games. The Nets said the procedure to relieve the impingement was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team said Irving is expected to make a full recovery . . . Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be reevaluated in two weeks. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, his highest output since 2011-12. He was injured in the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday . . . Dr. J is finally going to make a house call to the Nets in Brooklyn. Julius Erving, perhaps the greatest player in the nomadic franchise’s history, will be at Barclays Center on Friday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs. Erving led the New York Nets to ABA championships in 1974 and 1976 but was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers when the Nets entered the NBA. Erving’s appearance at the game comes on what the Nets are calling “Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Black Panther-inspired Dr. J bobblehead.

Spike Lee, Knicks spar

Film director and long-suffering New York Knicks fan Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there. Lee said he won’t be sitting there the rest of this season, anyway. Lee told ESPN he wouldn’t be attending another Knicks home game this season after a disagreement with Madison Square Garden officials a night earlier over which elevator he could use. “I’m done for the season. I’m done,” Lee said on the program “First Take” while wearing a Knicks hat. A video circulated online during New York’s 125-123 victory over Houston on Monday showing Lee getting frustrated and yelling at Garden security outside an elevator, leading to confusion that he may have been thrown out of the building. However, a Knicks spokesman said that was untrue and that it was simply an issue of Lee using the wrong entrance. Lee said he had has been using the employee entrance on 33rd Street for more than two decades as a season ticket-holder. The Knicks wanted him to use the entrance for celebrities, which is two blocks away.

Miscellany

Defector gets a country

The former world champion in judo who fled Iran last year in a dispute over competing against Israelis has been cleared to represent a new nation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Saeid Mollaei’s change of nationality to Mongolia from refugee status was approved by the International Olympic Committee. The 2018 world champion went into hiding in Germany after defying Iranian team orders to lose intentionally during the defense of his title. Mollaei claimed he was ordered to avoid facing a high-ranked opponent from Israel . . . Longtime jockey Richard Gamez died Sunday after falling from his horse and getting trampled by another horse during a race in Tucson. Gamez was leading in the fifth race at Rillito Park Racetrack when his horse stumbled and he was thrown from the saddle.