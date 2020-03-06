■ Goalkeepers: Fire — Kenneth Kronholm; Revolution — Matt Turner.

■ Coaches: Fire — Raphael Wicky; Revolution — Bruce Arena.

■ Referee: Fotis Bazakos.

■ Out: Fire — None; Revolution — Alexander Buttner (quad strain), Luis Caicedo (knee).

Miscellany: The Fire are 5-1-2 in their last eight games against New England . . . This is the first of two regular-season meetings . . . The Fire are returning to Soldier Field for this season, playing their home games there for the first time since 2006.