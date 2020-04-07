All-Scholastics - wrestling (all-scholastics)

Hingham, senior Bogle was the Division 2 South and All-State champion at 132 pounds. He also was a D2 state finalist and the Patriot League MVP. Bogle went 43-4 this season, with a 164-23 career record. He is a four-time sectional champion.

Danvers, senior

A Northeastern Conference All-Star, Canova went 54-4 this season and won Division 2 North, state, and All-State titles at 182 pounds. He pinned his way through the tournament to capture his second state title. He also played football.

Dylan Chandler

Tewksbury, senior

The New England champion at 285 pounds, Chandler went 52-4 and also won Division 2 North and D2 state titles. He was co-Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Wrestler of the Year and finished his career at 150-32.

Yohanni Costa

Malden, junior

Costa won her second girls’ state title at 149 pounds, doing so with three pins in 3:58. She also won her weight class at the Phillips Academy Girls’ Tournament. The two-time All-Scholastic is a National Honor Society member.

Ana Dasilva

Stoughton, senior

Dasilva won the 113-pound girls’ state title and had the tournament’s most pins in the least amount of time (four in 10:14). Dasilva went 9-1 against girls and 10-13 overall, and was the Phillips Girls’ Tournament champion.

Achilles Gikas

St. John’s Prep, senior

The senior captain for the Division 1 North champion Eagles went 51-7, was a 160-pound runner-up at the D1 North and D1 tournaments, and third at All-States. Gikas went 144-26 in his career and will wrestle for WPI.

Christian Glaropoulos

Mansfield, junior

Glaropoulos, a two-time All-Scholastic, won Division 1 South, Division 1 state, and All-State titles at 170 pounds. He went 43-3 with 36 pins and is 125-16 in three seasons. He was the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex MVP.

Michael Glynn III

Central Catholic, senior

The 138-pounder won Division 2 North and All-States titles and placed second at both the D2 state tournament and New Englands. Glynn was a Lowell Holiday champion and finished his career as a four-time state placer.

Declan Griffin

Newton North, junior

The 195-pound Division 1 Central champion placed second in Division 1 and All-States. Griffin went 47-8 and also placed sixth at New Englands. He has 72 career victories and won the Wayland Holiday Invitational title.

Sean Herbert

Melrose, senior

At 160 pounds, Herbert won Division 3 North, state, and All-State titles, and placed third at New Englands to finish his career between Saugus and Melrose with five sectional and four state titles. He has a 200-18 career record.

Sophia Matthews

Woburn, junior

Matthews won the 120-pound girls’ state title, her second girls’ state crown. She went 23-16 overall (10-0 against girls) and is ranked 23rd nationally among girls at 122 pounds. Matthews is a three-time girls’ NE champion.

Catherine McNulty

Whittier, senior

McNulty won her second girls’ state championship, taking the 177-pound title, and was Most Outstanding Wrestler. She also was a Phillips Academy Tournament champion and 2019 New England girls’ champion.

Joao Neiva

Milford, senior

Neiva became the first Milford wrestler to win an All-State title, taking the 220-pound crown. He also was a Division 2 Central and D2 state champ and placed sixth at New Englands. Neiva went 40-7 this season and is 72-20 overall.

Jake Nicolosi

Haverhill, senior

Nicolosi won the Division 1 North title at 145 pounds before placing third at the D1 state tournament, second at All-States, and first at New Englands. The senior went 41-2 this season and set the Haverhill career win record (177).

Cameron Soda

Burlington, junior

Soda went 57-4 at 113 pounds and won Division 2 Metro and state titles, placed second at All-States, and won a New England crown. The Lowell Holiday champion is 130-26 in three seasons with two state championships.

Zack Soda

Burlington, junior

Soda captured Division 2 Metro, All-State, and New England titles at 106 pounds and placed second at the D2 state tournament. The Middlesex All-Conference selection went 43-5 this winter, and is 107-19 in three seasons,