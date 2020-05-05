Jets add Frank Gore, 37, to backfield

Frank Gore’s likely run to Canton, Ohio, will go through the Big Apple for at least one season. The seemingly ageless running back, who turns 37 next Thursday, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday. Gore is third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 15,269 yards after passing Barry Sanders last year while with Buffalo. With the Jets, Gore will join a backfield that includes Le’Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La’Mical Perine. The move reunites Gore with coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami in 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco in 2008, when Gase was an offensive assistant. Gore, who many believe will someday be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in yards rushing in NFL history. Gore spent last season with Buffalo, where he had career lows with 599 yards and 3.6 yards per carry in 16 games while sharing the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary. The veteran had two touchdown runs and also caught 13 passes for 100 yards . . . Quincy Enunwa’s career with the New York Jets is likely over after he and fellow wide receiver Josh Bellamy were placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The moves effectively end each of the player’s seasons, four months before the opener is scheduled. The team also announced it waived cornerback Kyron Brown, wide receiver Keon Hatcher, running back Jalin Moore, and defensive end Charles Tapper. Enunwa missed all but one game last season with a serious neck injury, his second in three seasons. Bellamy was sidelined the last nine games with a shoulder injury, prematurely ending his first year in New York. Enunwa’s $6 million salary for this season is fully guaranteed, and it would cost the Jets $11.4 million in dead money on the salary cap if he’s released now. He’s due $7.8 million next year, with $4.1 million guaranteed for injury. Enunwa, a sixth-round pick out of Nebraska in 2014, has played in just 12 games over the past three seasons because of injuries. Bellamy, who turns 31 on May 18 played in just seven games last season after signing a two-year, $5 million deal with New York in the offseason . . . Veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch signed a one-year contract with Jacksonville, giving the Jaguars more depth in case disgruntled defender Yannick Ngakoue decides to skip part of the season. Lynch had two sacks in 16 games for Chicago last year. Before his two seasons with the Bears, Lynch spent four years in San Francisco (2014-17). The 49ers drafted him in the fifth round in 2014. The Jaguars also signed running back Chris Thompson, the sixth free agent to sign a one-year deal with the team . . . The New York Giants claimed former Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback Cooper Rush on waivers. Daniel Jones is the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. Rush joins Alex Tanney and Colt McCoy in competing for the backup job. The move reunites Rush with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who spent nearly a decade as head coach of the Cowboys before joining Joe Judge’s staff in the offseason.Rush was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan in 2017. He appeared in five regular-season games in three seasons, serving as a backup to Dak Prescott . . . The Los Angeles Chargers hired Pep Hamilton, who had been head coach and general manager of the XFL’s DC Defenders, as quarterbacks coach. Hamilton’s last NFL job was in Cleveland as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2016. He was also Indianapolis’ offensive coordinator for three seasons (2013-15).

Audit says Brett Favre got $1.1m for no-show gigs

A nonprofit group caught up in an embezzlement scheme in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay Hall of Fame Brett Favre $1.1 million for multiple speaking engagements — but Favre did not show up for the events, the state auditor said Monday. Payments to Favre were made by Mississippi Community Education Center, a group that had contracts with the Department of Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Details about payments to Favre are included in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. State Auditor Shad White said his employees identified $94 million in questionable spending by the agency, including payments for sports activities with no clear connection to helping needy people in one of the poorest states of the United States. The audit was released months after a former Human Services director and five other people were indicted on state charges of embezzling about $4 million. They have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in what White has called one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases in decades. “If there was a way to misspend money, it seems DHS leadership or their grantees thought of it and tried it,” White said Monday. White said the Human Services audit “shows the most egregious misspending my staff have seen in their careers.” The audit says Favre Enterprises was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, and he was supposed to make speeches for at least three events. The auditor’s report says that “upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events.” Favre, who lives in Mississippi, faces no criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as “questioned” costs, which White said means “auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent.”