Relocated UFC 249 could ‘bring sense of normalcy to people’

The UFC had announced Souza’s positive test Friday, removing the middleweight from his scheduled bout against Uriah Hall for the event, set to take place in Jacksonville, Fla. Two of Souza’s cornermen also tested positive and like Souza, were found to be asymptomatic.

Zachary Binney, an adjunct instructor of epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, posted to his Twitter page Saturday morning that UFC and its president, Dana White, ‘‘were negligent’’ in restarting too soon, adding, ‘‘If this was your system working as designed, your system is bogus.’’

The day after UFC 249 fighter Ronaldo ‘‘Jacare’’ Souza tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an Atlanta-based epidemiologist sharply criticized the mixed martial arts organization for botching proper safety protocols amid the pandemic.

On Friday, Souza wore face protection and gloves as he stepped onto the scale during the weigh-in. He was tested again, according to published reports, before fighter faceoffs, during which time White touched fists with Souza and came into contact with other fighters.

Souza, based in Orlando, Fla., had driven to Jacksonville on Wednesday and informed UFC officials he had been exposed to a family member infected with the coronavirus. UFC subsequently tested Souza, permitting him to remain on the card.

Souza and his entire team, according to a UFC statement, left the host hotel to self-quarantine off the premises.

Video released early Saturday morning, however, appeared to show Souza failing to maintain social distance before the weigh-in.

‘‘The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event,’’ the statement read in part, with UFC adding no other fighters had tested positive.

But in series of tweets, Binney questioned the UFC on several of its decisions, particularly as they related to social distancing. Binney, for instance, called the UFC ‘‘reckless’’ for allowing Souza to attend the weigh-in despite him having notified officials he had been exposed.

‘‘No, I don’t buy this is the system working as designed and proof UFC and Dana White are being responsible,’’ Binney tweeted.

UFC 249 is the first of three events this week, with approval from the Florida State Boxing Commission, planned for Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Saturday’s pay-per-view card on ESPN was to feature a headline bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship.

UFC 249 will serve as the first major sporting event to take place since the pandemic shut down much of the country nearly two months ago.

“Right now there is no Olympics. There is no Wimbledon. There is no NBA drafts. No NFL drafts,” said Ferguson. “There is no [expletive] tennis. There is no soccer, hockey. There is no baseball. This what we bring to the table man and we are going out there and do our best and we are going to keep sports alive.”

More like bring sports back to life.

Ferguson (25-3) and fellow lightweight contender Gaethje (21-2) were behind closed doors at Veterans Memorial Arena.

“This is going to bring a sense of normalcy to people,” Gaethje said Friday. “Proud to be a part of it, you know the opportunity to inspire. People need to be inspired right now. They need to not let themselves become depressed, emotional because they can’t control what is going on right now.

“We have got to ride it through, and they need to be inspired in a way and we can do that. We have the opportunity.”

The UFC is returning after an involuntary eight-week break that upended White’s desire to keep fighting amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

The series is holding three shows in eight days in a fan-free arena in Florida, where state officials deemed professional sports with a national audience exempt from a stay-at-home order as long as “the location is closed to the general public.”

The UFC came up with a 25-page document to address safety protocols. UFC executives and physicians consulted regulatory officials and outside experts to develop its procedures, which include testing everyone working the event.

Those in attendance were to wear masks and gloves. The cage floor, inevitably sprinkled with sweat and blood, will be disinfected regularly.

“It is going to be much more of an intimate situation, as weird as that sounds,” Gaethje said. “The fans are going to get to hear the shots when we land our shots. They are going to hear the breathing. They are going to hear the talking from the coaches . . . I can’t wait to watch this fight when it is over because I know that it cannot disappoint.”