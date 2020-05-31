AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts

Opening day in the coronavirus-delayed season would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion that MLB’s proposal stuck to from the season’s original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheaders.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, but no additional pay cuts beyond the one they agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told the Associated Press.

Players, like MLB, would increase postseason teams from 10 to 14. While management proposed an expanded postseason for 2020 only, the union offered it for this year and next.

A player would receive about about 70 percent of his salary under the union plan. MLB’s offer Tuesday included a sliding scale in which those at the $563,500 minimum would get about 47 percent and those at the top — led by Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole at $36 million — would receive less than 23 percent. All players would have the right to opt out of the season under the union plan.

Those who meet qualifications for high risk or reside with a person who qualifies as high risk would receive salary and major league service. Others who opt out would receive major league service time but no salary. If the postseason is not held because of a second wave of the pandemic, the union plan calls for $100 million of the approximately $2.8 billion in salary to be deferred with interest, payable in November 2021 and November 2022.

Only players whose original 2020 salaries were $10 million or more would be subject to having money deferred.

The union estimates high-payroll teams would have up to $7 million in payroll relief, the person said.

Major League Baseball had made its proposal to the players’ union on Tuesday during a digital meeting rather than the 50-50 revenue-sharing plan that owners initially approved for their negotiators on May 11.

In addition to its reaction on the economics, the union said “the sides also remain far apart on health and safety protocols” aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season around the Fourth of July.

The sides have been grappling with how to aim for an opening day originally scheduled for March 26.

“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport,” MLB said in a statement last week. “We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA.”

Players agreed March 26 to a deal in which they would receive prorated shares of their salaries based on what percentage of each team’s 162-game schedule is played. In exchange, players were guaranteed that if no games are played they would receive service time for 2020 matching what they accrued in 2019.

MLB has proposed an 82-game schedule and says the March 26 deal would result in huge losses because it did not necessarily account for a season with no fans in ballparks.

Under the plan given the union Tuesday, a player would keep 90% of his salary up to the $563,500 big league minimum, including those with lower salaries while on optional or outright assignments in the minor leagues, according to information obtained by the AP.

The amount would decrease to 72.5% from $563,501 though $1 million, to 50% from $1,000,001 through $5 million, to 40% from $5,000,001 through $10 million, to 30% from $10,000,0001 through $20 million and to 20% from $20,000,001 and up.

Each player’s figure then would be prorated by the 82/162 formula agreed to in March, causing a loss of 49.4%.

There would be an additional $200 million in postseason bonus money — $25 million for the Division Series, $50 million for the League Championship Series and $125 million for the World Series — that would be given in proportion to the difference in money lost between this proposal and the March agreement.

As a result, a player at the minimum would earn $262,217, according to calculations MLB gave the union. A $1 million salary would be cut to $434,143, $5 million to $1,642,113, $10 million to $2,947,895, $15 million to $4,049,497, $20 million to $5,151,099, $25 million to $6,048,520, $30 million to $6,945,942 and $35 million to $7,843,363.

Any performance or award bonuses earned would be received at the rate for the income level they fall in.

MLB estimates 2020 player salaries would drop from roughly $4 billion to $1.23 billion, including the postseason bonus pool.

The revenue-sharing plan earlier this month was met with immediate hostility from the union the day owners gave their negotiators the go-ahead. That plan was not presented to players when talks began the following day.