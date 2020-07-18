Saturday’s Red Sox Summer Camp report: Arauz smacks walk-off homer

Score: Home Sox 2, Visiting Sox 0 (4 innings)

Breakdown: Jonathan Arauz drilled a two-run homer to right field to end the game, which was scheduled for four innings. Per the rules, the walk-off celebration was more a lot of milling around outside the dugout. But Arauz seemed happy after his shot off Zack Godley. Matt Hall went four innings for the win. Xander Bogaerts was 2 for 2 for the visitors.

Up next: The Sox have an eight-inning instrasquad game scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. Nate Eovaldi will be one of the starters.