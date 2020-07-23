Orioles-Red Sox series thumbnails

at Fenway Park
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Tommy Milone
|0-0
|0.00
|RHP Nate Eovaldi
|0.0
|0.00
Saturday, 1:35 p.m.
NESN, WEEI FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Alex Cobb
|0-0
|0.00
|LHP Martin Perez
|0-0
|0.00
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
NESN, WEEI FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Wade LeBlanc
|0-0
|0.00
|RHP Ryan Weber
|0-0
|0.00
Head to head: This is the first of three series. Boston was 12-7 against Baltimore in 2019.
Miscellany: John Means had been set to start for the Orioles on Opening Day, but he is out with arm fatigue; instead, Milone will get the nod, his first opener . . . LeBlanc joined the Orioles from Seattle this offseason, his eighth team in 12 seasons . . . Baltimore had the second-worst record in the majors last season (54-108) behind Detroit.