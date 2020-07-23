Orioles-Red Sox series thumbnails

W-L ERA LHP Tommy Milone 0-0 0.00 RHP Nate Eovaldi 0.0 0.00

Saturday, 1:35 p.m.

NESN, WEEI FM (93.7)

W-L ERA RHP Alex Cobb 0-0 0.00 LHP Martin Perez 0-0 0.00

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

NESN, WEEI FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP Wade LeBlanc 0-0 0.00 RHP Ryan Weber 0-0 0.00

Head to head: This is the first of three series. Boston was 12-7 against Baltimore in 2019.

Miscellany: John Means had been set to start for the Orioles on Opening Day, but he is out with arm fatigue; instead, Milone will get the nod, his first opener . . . LeBlanc joined the Orioles from Seattle this offseason, his eighth team in 12 seasons . . . Baltimore had the second-worst record in the majors last season (54-108) behind Detroit.