Orioles-Red Sox series thumbnails

July 23, 2020, 10 minutes ago

at Fenway Park

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP Tommy Milone0-00.00
RHP Nate Eovaldi0.00.00

Saturday, 1:35 p.m.

NESN, WEEI FM (93.7)

W-LERA
RHP Alex Cobb0-00.00
LHP Martin Perez0-00.00

Sunday, 1:35 p.m.

NESN, WEEI FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP Wade LeBlanc0-00.00
RHP Ryan Weber0-00.00

Head to head: This is the first of three series. Boston was 12-7 against Baltimore in 2019.

Miscellany: John Means had been set to start for the Orioles on Opening Day, but he is out with arm fatigue; instead, Milone will get the nod, his first opener . . . LeBlanc joined the Orioles from Seattle this offseason, his eighth team in 12 seasons . . . Baltimore had the second-worst record in the majors last season (54-108) behind Detroit.