Jets trade Jamal Adams to Seahawks in exchange for haul

The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals. Seattle confirmed the trade details in a statement and welcomed him to the team in a Twitter post. The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that increasingly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with the Daily News published Friday. The 24-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He quickly established himself as one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was scratched from what was supposed to be his first start of the season for the Washington Nationals Saturday night vs. the New York Yankees because of a nerve issue with his right hand. Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced about four hours before the scheduled first pitch against the visiting Yankees Strasburg would be replaced as his team’s starter by Erick Fedde . . . Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 and went on the 10-day injured list one day after he started the opener as a DH . . . New York Mets relief pitcher Brad Brach said he missed preseason camp because he tested positive for the coronavirus along with his pregnant wife, Jenae, who gave birth to two healthy twin boys. Brach helped his family settle into their Tennessee home before reporting to the Mets on Saturday . . . Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Luis Urias was cleared to return to baseball activity after testing positive for coronavirus before the start of MLB’s preseason summer camp.

NBA

Knicks set to hire Thibodeau

The New York Knicks are in negotiations to hire Tom Thibodeau following an extensive search for their next head coach, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Thibodeau, 62, did not coach this season after his 2019 firing as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ president and head coach. The hard-charging basketball lifer, who has assembled a 352-246 (.589) record in eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Timberwolves, would return to the Knicks, where he served as an assistant coach from 1996 to 2003. ESPN first reported the negotiations, which could produce a five-year deal for Thibodeau to take the reins from Mike Miller, an assistant who stepped in as interim coach after David Fizdale’s firing in December . . . Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. He returned to Disney on Friday night and immediately went into quarantine.

WNBA

LA Sparks rout Phoenix Mercury in opener

Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points and Seimone Augustus added 14 and the Los Angeles Sparks used a big third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury, 99-75, in the season opener for both teams. The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Oguwmike and Augustus combined to make all 14 of their shots. Augustus was playing her first game with Los Angeles after signing as a free agent from Minnesota in the offseason. Chelsea Gray and Candace Parker had 13 points apiece, and Brittney Sykes and Te’a Cooper each scored 10. Diana Taurasi, who missed most of last season with back and hamstring injuries, led Phoenix with 16 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 14 points and six assists . . . Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA game since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship, sending the Storm past the New York Liberty, 87-71, in the season opener for both teams. Stewart missed all of last season after tearing her Achilles tendon while playing for her Russian club team in April 2019. Jewell Loyd scored 14 points and Sue Bird — who also missed the 2019, because of a knee injury — added 11 points, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and five assists for Seattle. Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her WNBA debut with the Liberty . . . Late NBA commissioner David Stern has been added to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class. Stern, who was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014, was a longtime supporter of the women’s game and was instrumental in the founding of the WNBA. He died Jan. 1 at age 77 a few weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Stern had been inducted previously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the International Basketball Hall of Fame.

Auto racing

Brother of Richard Petty dies, 81.

Maurice Petty, part of a racing dynasty and the first engine builer to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, died Saturday. He was 81. His family confirmed the death. No cause was given. He was the son of Lee Petty, who died in 2000, and brother of seven-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, and his ability to turn a wrench earned him the nickname “The Chief” in the garage. He helped the family win 198 races and seven championships in NASCAR’s premier series . . . Matt Crafton, 44, ended a three-year winless streak spanning 67 races when the three-time and reigning Truck Series champ held off Christian Eckes over the final 20 laps to win the second race of a truck series doubleheader at Kansas Speedway. It was his first victory since Eldora in July 2017, a frustrating stretch of 67 races.

Miscellany

Capitals backup goaltender injured

Ilya Samsonov, the Washington Capitals backup goaltender, sustained an injury before the resumption of the 2019-20 NHL season and will not travel with the Capitals to Toronto on Sunday, the team said. Samsonov will remain in Washington to continue to undergo treatment for the injury, the nature of which was not disclosed. The team confirmed it was in fact an injury and not coronavirus-related. The Capitals expect Samsonov to be healthy for the 2020-21 season . . . Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton missed a second straight practice, and his status remains unclear as the team prepares for the return to play in the coming week . . . The Rutgers football team announced six additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. Since returning to campus on June 15 the program has had 10 total positive tests . . . Oklahoma moved up by one week its Sept. 5 football season opener vs. Missouri State to Aug. 29 after the NCAA granted it a waiver to allow greater flexibility in dealing with potential coronavirus-related issues, said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.