MLB boxscore: Orioles 7, Red Sox 4

Baltimore 201 300 001 — 7 10 1

Boston 010 012 000 — 4 7 0

a-ran for Stewart in 8th, b-struck out for Pillar in 9th. E—Iglesias (1). LOB—Baltimore 9, Boston 3. 2B—Iglesias 2 (3), Davis (1), Devers (1). HR—Santander (1), off Weber, Ruiz (2), off Weber, Pillar (1), off LeBlanc, Vázquez (1), off LeBlanc. CS—Hays (1). S—DStewart. SF—Hays. Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 4 (Iglesias, Alberto, Davis, Núñez). RISP—Baltimore 1 for 12, Boston 1 for 1. GIDP—Peraza. DP—Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis); Boston 1 (Verdugo, Peraza).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc W 1-0 5 ⅔ 4 4 4 0 4 76 6.35 Castro ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Scott ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Sulser S 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weber L 0-1 3 ⅔ 6 6 6 3 0 65 14.73 Brewer 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 2 29 0.00 Walden 2 1 0 0 2 1 33 0.00 Barnes 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 0.00 Brice 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 9.00

Scott pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—Castro 2-2, Sulser 1-0. Umpires—Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster. T—3:13. A—0 (37,755).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

ORIOLES — Hays flied out to left fielder Verdugo. Santander lined out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Iglesias singled to right. Ruiz homered to right on the first pitch, Iglesias scored. Alberto hit an infield single to third. Davis grounded out, second baseman Peraza to first baseman Chavis.

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Bogaerts flied out to right fielder Santander. Pillar flied out to center fielder Hays. Vázquez homered to left on a 1-1 count. Verdugo struck out.

THIRD INNING

ORIOLES — Santander walked on a full count. Iglesias doubled to center, Santander scored. Ruiz fouled out to third baseman Devers. Alberto flied out to left fielder Verdugo. Davis lined out to left fielder Verdugo.

FOURTH INNING

ORIOLES — Núñez singled to left. Sisco walked, Núñez to second. Stewart sacrificed, pitcher Weber to first baseman Chavis, Núñez to third, Sisco to second. Hays hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Bradley Jr., Núñez scored, Sisco to third. Santander homered to right on a full count, Sisco scored. Brewer pitching. Iglesias singled to right. Ruiz walked on a full count, Iglesias to second. Alberto struck out.

FIFTH INNING

RED SOX — Pillar homered to left on a 2-2 count. Vázquez grounded out, third baseman Ruiz to first baseman Davis. Verdugo grounded out, first baseman Davis unassisted. Chavis struck out.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — Bradley Jr. hit an infield single to second. Peraza popped out to first baseman Davis. Martinez lined out to right fielder Santander. Devers doubled to left, Bradley Jr. to third. Castro pitching. Bogaerts singled to left, Bradley Jr. scored, Devers scored. Pillar grounded into fielder’s choice, third baseman Ruiz to second baseman Alberto, Bogaerts out.

NINTH INNING

ORIOLES — Brice pitching. Ruiz flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Alberto singled to right. Davis doubled to center, Alberto scored. Núñez flied into a double play, left fielder Verdugo to second baseman Peraza, Davis out.