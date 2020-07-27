MLB boxscore: Mets 7, Red Sox 4

NY Mets 022 300 000 — 7 11 0

Boston 000 101 020 — 4 8 2

E—Devers (3), Peraza (1). LOB—NY Mets 6, Boston 5. 2B—Ramos (1), Devers (2). HR—Alonso (1), off Springs, Conforto (1), off Osich, DomSmith (1), off Springs, Bogaerts (1), off Shreve, Moreland (2), off Wacha. SB—Benintendi (1). CS—McNeil (1). Runners left in scoring position—NY Mets 1 (Alonso), Boston 4 (Martinez 3, Bogaerts). RISP—NY Mets 1 for 2, Boston 1 for 8. Runners moved up—Benintendi, Bogaerts. GIDP—Martinez. DP—NY Mets 1 (Canó, Alonso).

NY Mets IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha W 1-0 5 5 1 1 1 4 77 1.80 Shreve 2 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.50 Familia ⅔ 2 2 2 1 0 20 10.80 SLugo S 1 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 22 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Osich L 0-1 2 2 2 2 1 1 28 6.00 Springs 1 ⅓ 4 5 5 1 2 34 33.75 Hembree ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Godley 4 4 0 0 0 7 53 0.00 Valdéz 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—SLugo 1-0. Umpires—Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:11. A—0 (37,755).

How the runs scored

SECOND INNING

METS — Davis walked on a full count. Conforto homered to right on a 2-1 count, Davis scored. Ramos struck out. Canó grounded out, second baseman Peraza to first baseman Moreland. Smith flied out to right fielder Verdugo.

THIRD INNING

METS — Springs pitching. Nimmo popped out to shortstop Bogaerts. Rosario singled to center. Alonso homered to left on a 3-0 count, Rosario scored. McNeil safe at first on throwing error by third baseman Devers. Davis struck out. Conforto struck out.

FOURTH INNING

METS — Ramos doubled to center. Canó walked on a full count. Smith homered to center on a 1-2 count, Ramos scored, Canó scored. Nimmo grounded out, first baseman Moreland unassisted. Hembree pitching. Rosario grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Moreland. Alonso struck out.

RED SOX — Devers lined out to shortstop Rosario. Bogaerts struck out. Moreland homered to right on the first pitch. Vázquez flied out to left fielder Davis.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — Shreve pitching. Devers grounded out, first baseman Alonso to second baseman Canó to pitcher Shreve. Bogaerts homered to right on a 1-1 count. Moreland was out bunting, pitcher Shreve to first baseman Alonso. Vázquez popped out to right fielder Conforto.

EIGHTH INNING

RED SOX — Giménez in as second baseman. Familia pitching. Benintendi grounded out, second baseman Giménez to pitcher Familia. Martinez walked. Devers doubled to left, Martinez to third. Bogaerts grounded out, third baseman McNeil to first baseman Alonso, Martinez scored. Moreland singled to center, Devers scored. Lugo pitching. Vázquez struck out.