MLB boxscore: Yankees 9, Red Sox 7

Boston 203 010 100 — 7 10 1

NY Yankees 032 010 03x — 9 9 1

a-struck out for Chavis in 8th. E—Peraza (4), Andújar (1). LOB—Boston 4, NY Yankees 6. 2B—Pillar (4), Martinez (4), Bogaerts (2), Sánchez (1), Urshela (2). HR—Devers (1), off King, Bogaerts 2 (3), off Paxton, off King, Judge 2 (6), off Hall, off Barnes, Voit (3), off Hembree. SB—Tauchman (3). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Bradley Jr., Peraza), NY Yankees 4 (Torres, Voit 2, Andújar). RISP—Boston 3 for 7, NY Yankees 3 for 6. Runners moved up—Bradley Jr.. GIDP—Andújar. DP—Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Peraza, Chavis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brice 1 0 0 0 2 3 29 6.35 Hall 2 4 5 5 2 2 49 15.43 Hembree 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 1.69 Walden 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 1.80 Brns BS 1; L 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1 24 9.00

NY Yankees IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 3 7 5 3 0 4 62 13.50 King 3 ⅔ 2 2 2 0 4 60 7.71 Ottavino W 1-0 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00 Britton S 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

WP—Walden, Paxton. Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:12. A—0 (46,537).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Pillar flied out to left fielder Andújar. Devers struck out. Martinez doubled to center. On Paxton’s wild pitch, Martinez to third. Bogaerts homered to right on a 1-1 count, Martinez scored. Vázquez grounded out, pitcher Paxton to first baseman Voit.

SECOND INNING

YANKEES — Hall pitching. Sánchez struck out. Urshela singled to left. Andújar grounded into fielder’s choice, third baseman Devers to second baseman Peraza, Urshela out. LeMahieu walked on a full count, Andújar to second. Judge homered to left on a 2-2 count, Andújar scored, LeMahieu scored. Torres grounded out, second baseman Peraza to first baseman Chavis.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Pillar hit a ground-rule double to center. Devers singled to center, Pillar scored. Martinez struck out. Bogaerts singled to left, Devers to second. On left fielder Andújar’s fielding error, Devers scored, Bogaerts to third. Vázquez singled to right, Bogaerts scored. Chavis struck out. Plawecki flied out to center fielder Hicks.

YANKEES — Stanton walked on a full count. Hicks flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Voit struck out. Sánchez doubled to right, Stanton scored. Urshela doubled to left, Sánchez scored. Andújar flied out to left fielder Pillar.

FIFTH INNING

RED SOX — Devers struck out. Martinez struck out. Bogaerts homered to center on a full count. Vázquez grounded out, second baseman LeMahieu to first baseman Voit.

YANKEES — Stanton grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Chavis. Hicks flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Voit homered to left on a 2-2 count. Sánchez struck out.

SEVENTH INNING

RED SOX — Tauchman in as left fielder. Peraza flied out to right fielder Judge. Pillar lined out to right fielder Judge. Devers homered to right on a 2-1 count. Ottavino pitching. Martinez flied out to left fielder Tauchman.

EIGHTH INNING

YANKEES — Moreland in as first baseman. Barnes pitching. Sánchez flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Urshela struck out. Tauchman walked. Tauchman stole second. LeMahieu singled to center, Tauchman scored. Judge homered to left on a 2-0 count, LeMahieu scored. Torres flied out to left fielder Verdugo.