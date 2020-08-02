fb-pixel

NHL summary: Flyers 4, Bruins 1

August 2, 2020, 53 minutes ago

At Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

Penalty — Philadelphia, Raffl (slashing) 8:51

Penalty — Boston, Krejci (hooking) 14:41

Penalty — Boston, Carlo (tripping) 19:08

SECOND PERIOD

Philadelphia 1, Boston 0 — Raffl 1 (Sanheim) 5:33

Philadelphia 2, Boston 0 — Thompson 1 (Raffl, Provorov) 9:31

Penalty — Philadelphia, Hagg (interference) 9:39

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1 — Wagner 1 (Nordstrom, McAvoy) 18:51

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1 — Myers 1 (Voracek) 18:59

THIRD PERIOD

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1 — Laughton 1 (Hayes) 4:07

Penalty — Philadelphia, Niskanen (hi stick) 10:40

Penalty — Philadelphia, Laughton (misconduct) 13:48

Penalty — Philadelphia, Laughton, served by van Riemsdyk (slashing) 13:48

Penalty — Boston, Lauzon (misconduct) 13:48

Penalty — Boston, Lauzon, served by Studnicka (slashing) 13:48

Penalty — Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk (holding) 18:31

Penalty — Boston, Krug (holding) 18:31

SCORE BY PERIOD

Philadelphia0314
Boston0101

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Philadelphia6111229
Boston1281535

Power plays — Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies — Philadelphia, Hart 1-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Boston, Halak 0-1-0 (29 shots-25 saves).

Referees — Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen — Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

Attendance — 0 (18,819). Time — 2:35.