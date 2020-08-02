NHL summary: Flyers 4, Bruins 1

At Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
Penalty — Philadelphia, Raffl (slashing) 8:51
Penalty — Boston, Krejci (hooking) 14:41
Penalty — Boston, Carlo (tripping) 19:08
SECOND PERIOD
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0 — Raffl 1 (Sanheim) 5:33
Philadelphia 2, Boston 0 — Thompson 1 (Raffl, Provorov) 9:31
Penalty — Philadelphia, Hagg (interference) 9:39
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1 — Wagner 1 (Nordstrom, McAvoy) 18:51
Philadelphia 3, Boston 1 — Myers 1 (Voracek) 18:59
THIRD PERIOD
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1 — Laughton 1 (Hayes) 4:07
Penalty — Philadelphia, Niskanen (hi stick) 10:40
Penalty — Philadelphia, Laughton (misconduct) 13:48
Penalty — Philadelphia, Laughton, served by van Riemsdyk (slashing) 13:48
Penalty — Boston, Lauzon (misconduct) 13:48
Penalty — Boston, Lauzon, served by Studnicka (slashing) 13:48
Penalty — Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk (holding) 18:31
Penalty — Boston, Krug (holding) 18:31
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Philadelphia
|6
|11
|12
|—
|29
|Boston
|12
|8
|15
|—
|35
Power plays — Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 3.
Goalies — Philadelphia, Hart 1-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves). Boston, Halak 0-1-0 (29 shots-25 saves).
Referees — Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen — Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.
Attendance — 0 (18,819). Time — 2:35.