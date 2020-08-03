Rays thumbnails

at Tropicana Field,
St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Nathan Eovaldi
|1-0
|2.45
|RHP Charlie Morton
|0-1
|8.00
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Martin Perez
|1-1
|5.06
|LHP Ryan Yarbrough
|0-1
|1.54
Head to head: This is the first of three series. In 2019, the Red Sox went 7-12 against the Rays.
Miscellany: The Rays were swept by the Orioles over the weekend and have lost five straight games . . . Rays outfielder Austin Meadows (illness), who hit 33 homers last year, is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list during this week’s homestand . . . Tampa Bay has trailed in its last eight games and has scored first just twice in 10, the lowest total in the American League.
