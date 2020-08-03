Rays thumbnails

NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

W-L ERA RHP Nathan Eovaldi 1-0 2.45 RHP Charlie Morton 0-1 8.00

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.

W-L ERA LHP Martin Perez 1-1 5.06 LHP Ryan Yarbrough 0-1 1.54

Head to head: This is the first of three series. In 2019, the Red Sox went 7-12 against the Rays.

Miscellany: The Rays were swept by the Orioles over the weekend and have lost five straight games . . . Rays outfielder Austin Meadows (illness), who hit 33 homers last year, is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list during this week’s homestand . . . Tampa Bay has trailed in its last eight games and has scored first just twice in 10, the lowest total in the American League.