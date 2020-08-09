MLB boxscore: Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

Toronto 001 101 000 — 3 6 2

Boston 011 001 002 — 5 4 2

a-struck out for Benintendi in 7th, b-struck out for Bradley Jr. in 8th. E—Shoemaker 2 (2), Moreland (1), Verdugo (1). LOB—Toronto 5, Boston 1. 2B—Hernández (4). HR—Biggio (4), off Eovaldi, Bichette (2), off Eovaldi, Devers (2), off Shoemaker, Moreland 2 (6), off Shoemaker, off Hatch. S—Lin. Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 3 (Bichette, Grichuk 2), Boston 1 (Martinez). RISP—Toronto 1 for 6, Boston 0 for 3. Runners moved up—Gurriel Jr.. GIDP—Martinez. DP—Toronto 1 (Shaw, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker 6 3 3 2 0 6 89 4.86 Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Hatch L 0-1 1 ⅔ 1 2 2 1 3 33 3.38

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 6 6 3 3 0 10 91 4.09 Osich ⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.86 Brice 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 3 20 4.00 Barnes W 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.14

Inherited runners-scored—Brice 2-0. WP—Eovaldi. Umpires—Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres. T—2:46. A—0 (37,755).

How the runs scored

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Bogaerts grounded out, shortstop Bichette to first baseman Guerrero Jr. Moreland homered to center on a 0-1 count. Vázquez struck out, catcher McGuire to first baseman Guerrero Jr. Benintendi flied out to right fielder Hernández.

THIRD INNING

BLUE JAYS — Tellez struck out. McGuire grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Moreland. Biggio homered to center on a 3-1 count. Bichette grounded out, second baseman Lin to first baseman Moreland.

RED SOX — Bradley Jr. singled to left. Lin safe at first on a sacrifice plus fielding error by pitcher Shoemaker, Bradley Jr. to second. Verdugo safe at first on fielder’s choice plus throwing error by pitcher Shoemaker, Bradley Jr. scored, Lin to third. Devers lined out to center fielder Grichuk. Martinez grounded into a double play, third baseman Shaw to second baseman Biggio to first baseman Guerrero Jr., Verdugo out.

FOURTH INNING

BLUE JAYS — Shaw struck out. Hernández doubled to left. Gurriel Jr. flied out to right fielder Verdugo, Hernández to third. Guerrero Jr. singled to center, Hernández scored. On Eovaldi’s wild pitch, Guerrero Jr. to second. Grichuk struck out.

SIXTH INNING

BLUE JAYS — Bichette homered to right on the first pitch. Shaw grounded out, second baseman Lin to first baseman Moreland. Hernández struck out. Gurriel Jr. singled to left. Guerrero Jr. grounded into fielder’s choice, shortstop Bogaerts to second baseman Lin, Gurriel Jr. out.

RED SOX — Verdugo grounded out, second baseman Biggio to first baseman Guerrero Jr. Devers homered to center on the first pitch. Martinez lined out to third baseman Shaw. Bogaerts flied out to right fielder Hernández.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — Devers grounded out, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to pitcher Hatch. Martinez grounded out, third baseman Shaw to first baseman Guerrero Jr. Bogaerts walked on a full count. Moreland homered to center on the first pitch, Bogaerts scored.