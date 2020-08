MLB boxscore: Rays 8, Red Sox 7

Tampa Bay 010 211 210 — 8 16 0

Boston 301 001 020 — 7 12 1

a-grounded out for Wendle in 6th, b-walked for Peraza in 8th, c-walked for Bradley Jr. in 8th, d-ran for Vázquez in 8th. E—Peraza (5). LOB—Tampa Bay 13, Boston 7. 2B—Meadows (3), Lowe (4), Margot 2 (4), Kiermaier (2), Bogaerts (4), Chavis (1). 3B—Wendle (2). HR—Martinez (1), off Yarbrough. SB—Meadows (1), Margot (1), Kiermaier 2 (3). CS—Meadows (1). Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 8 (Lowe, Wendle 2, Martínez, Kiermaier 2, Perez 2), Boston 3 (Pillar, Bogaerts 2). RISP—Tampa Bay 5 for 18, Boston 5 for 8. Runners moved up—Chavis. GIDP—Lowe, Bogaerts, Peraza. DP—Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi), (Lowe, Adames, Choi); Boston 1 (Lin, Bogaerts, Chavis).

Advertisement

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 4 ⅓ 5 4 4 2 1 77 4.71 Roe 1 ⅓ 3 1 1 0 0 19 3.86 Loup W 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 0.00 Fairbanks 1 1 2 2 1 2 20 6.43 Alvarado ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.84 Kittredge S 1 ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.35

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brasier 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 7.20 Brewer 3 5 3 2 2 2 52 3.60 Walden ⅔ 1 1 1 2 2 23 4.05 Springs L 0-1 1 ⅓ 5 3 3 1 1 51 15.43 Valdéz 2 3 1 1 2 2 41 0.96 Covey 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 6.00

Springs pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Roe 2-0, Fairbanks 1-0, Alvarado 2-2, Springs 2-0, Valdéz 1-0. WP—Yarbrough, Fairbanks. Umpires—Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West. T—4:24. A—0 (37,755).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Pillar lined out to left fielder Meadows. Verdugo singled to right. Martinez walked on a full count, Verdugo to second. Bogaerts doubled to left, Verdugo scored, Martinez to third. Chavis grounded out, shortstop Wendle to first baseman Choi, Martinez scored, Bogaerts to third. Plawecki singled to right, Bogaerts scored. Peraza popped out to second baseman Lowe.

SECOND INNING

RAYS — Brewer pitching. Tsutsugo grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Chavis. Margot doubled to center. Kiermaier singled to right, Margot scored. Kiermaier was out advancing, right fielder Pillar to shortstop Bogaerts, Kiermaier out. Perez lined out to center fielder Bradley Jr.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Verdugo grounded out, third baseman Tsutsugo to first baseman Choi. Martinez homered to left on a 2-2 count. Bogaerts grounded out, second baseman Lowe to first baseman Choi. Chavis grounded out, second baseman Lowe to first baseman Choi.

FOURTH INNING

Advertisement

RAYS — Tsutsugo safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Peraza. Margot singled to center, Tsutsugo to second. Kiermaier grounded into fielder’s choice, pitcher Brewer to shortstop Bogaerts, Tsutsugo to third, Margot out. Kiermaier stole second. Perez singled to center, Tsutsugo scored, Kiermaier scored. Meadows doubled to center, Perez to third. Perez was out advancing, left fielder Verdugo to shortstop Bogaerts to catcher Plawecki, Perez out, Meadows to third. Lowe grounded out, first baseman Chavis unassisted.

FIFTH INNING

RAYS — Walden pitching. Díaz walked. Choi struck out. Wendle tripled to center, Díaz scored. Tsutsugo struck out. Margot walked on four pitches. Springs pitching. Margot stole second. Kiermaier struck out.

SIXTH INNING

RAYS — Perez singled to center. Meadows lined out to right fielder Pillar. Lowe fouled out to third baseman Araúz. Díaz walked on a full count, Perez to second. Choi singled to right, Perez scored, Díaz to third. Martínez pinch-hitting for Wendle. Martínez grounded out, third baseman Araúz to first baseman Chavis.

RED SOX — Adames in as shortstop. Chavis doubled to left. Plawecki singled to right, Chavis scored. Peraza grounded into a double play, second baseman Lowe to shortstop Adames to first baseman Choi, Plawecki out. Loup pitching. Bradley Jr. struck out.

SEVENTH INNING

RAYS — Tsutsugo singled to right. Margot singled to left, Tsutsugo to second. Kiermaier doubled to left, Tsutsugo scored, Margot scored. Valdéz pitching. Perez lined out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Kiermaier stole third. Meadows walked. Lowe struck out. Meadows was caught stealing, catcher Plawecki to second baseman Peraza, Meadows out.

Advertisement

EIGHTH INNING

RAYS — Díaz grounded out, second baseman Peraza to first baseman Chavis. Choi struck out. Adames singled to left. Brosseau singled to left, Adames to second. Margot doubled to left, Adames scored, Brosseau to third. Kiermaier walked. Perez grounded out, first baseman Chavis unassisted.

RED SOX — Bogaerts struck out. Chavis struck out. Plawecki singled to right. Benintendi pinch-hitting for Peraza. On Fairbanks’ wild pitch, Plawecki to second. Benintendi walked on a full count. Alvarado pitching. Vázquez pinch-hitting for Bradley Jr. Vázquez walked on a full count, Plawecki to third, Benintendi to second. Lin pinch-running for Vázquez. Araúz singled to center, Plawecki scored, Benintendi scored, Lin to third. Pillar grounded into fielder’s choice, third baseman Brosseau to second baseman Lowe, Araúz out.