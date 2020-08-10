nba3___202008101842

|DALLAS
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|F
|Pt
|Jackson
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|2
|HdwyJr.
|34
|11-15
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|27
|Mraovic
|25
|7-11
|6-6
|1-9
|2
|1
|20
|Barea
|26
|7-13
|2-2
|0-2
|8
|2
|18
|Curry
|29
|8-11
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|22
|Burke
|24
|5-10
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|2
|14
|Wright
|19
|2-4
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|4
|Kleber
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|11
|Cleve-
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Kidd-Gil
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|0
|Reaves
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|4
|Totals
|48-85
|14-16
|4-34
|29
|23
|122
FG%: .565, FT%: .875. 3-pt. goals: 12-24, .500 (Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Marjanovic 0-1, Barea 2-4, Curry 4-6, Burke 2-2, Wright 0-1, Kleber 1-3, Reaves 0-1). Team rebounds: 8. Team turnovers: 8 (12 pts.). Blocks: 3 (Marjanovic 2, Kleber). Turnovers: 8 (Barea 2, Curry, Burke 3, Wright, Kleber). Steals: 6 (Marjanovic, Burke 2, Wright 3).
A — (8,000). T — 2:13. Officials — Ed Malloy, Mark Lindsay, Leon Wood.
|Dallas
|30
|24
|34
|34
|—
|122
|Utah
|38
|32
|30
|14
|—
|114
|UTAH
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|F
|Pt
|O'Neale
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|0
|Ingles
|13
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|2
|7
|Gobert
|16
|3-5
|3-4
|2-5
|3
|0
|9
|Conley
|16
|3-7
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|9
|Clarkson
|14
|6-9
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|18
|Niang
|15
|4-5
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|13
|Oni
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Mudiay
|27
|6-12
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|4
|14
|Bradley
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|5
|Tucker
|28
|4-7
|8-9
|0-3
|1
|0
|17
|Brantley
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|WrFore
|15
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Davis
|16
|3-4
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|7
|Totals
|39-82
|15-20
|11-38
|28
|19
|114
FG%: .476, FT%: .750. 3-pt. goals: 21-46, .457 (O'Neale 0-3, Ingles 1-5, Conley 3-4, Clarkson 5-7, Niang 4-4, Oni 1-5, Mudiay 2-4, Bradley 1-1, Tucker 1-3, Brantley 1-6, Wright-Foreman 2-4). Team rebounds: 7. Team turnovers: 12 (20 pts.). Blocks: 6 (Ingles, Gobert, Oni, Bradley, Tucker, Brantley). Turnovers: 12 (O'Neale, Ingles, Conley, Oni, Mudiay 4, Tucker, Brantley 3). Steals: 5 (O'Neale, Ingles, Conley, Mudiay, Davis).
