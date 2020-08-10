nba3___202008101842

fb-pixel

August 10, 2020, 50 minutes ago
Mavericks 122, Jazz 114
DALLAS
FGFTReb
MinM-AM-AO-TAFPt
Jackson241-50-00-2152
HdwyJr.3411-152-20-34027
Mraovic257-116-61-92120
Barea267-132-20-28218
Curry298-112-20-12222
Burke245-102-20-14214
Wright192-40-21-3224
Kleber245-90-00-33411
Cleve-30-30-02-3020
Kidd-Gil180-00-00-6010
Reaves142-40-00-1324
Totals48-8514-164-342923122

FG%: .565, FT%: .875. 3-pt. goals: 12-24, .500 (Hardaway Jr. 3-6, Marjanovic 0-1, Barea 2-4, Curry 4-6, Burke 2-2, Wright 0-1, Kleber 1-3, Reaves 0-1). Team rebounds: 8. Team turnovers: 8 (12 pts.). Blocks: 3 (Marjanovic 2, Kleber). Turnovers: 8 (Barea 2, Curry, Burke 3, Wright, Kleber). Steals: 6 (Marjanovic, Burke 2, Wright 3).

A — (8,000). T — 2:13. Officials — Ed Malloy, Mark Lindsay, Leon Wood.

Dallas30243434122
Utah38323014114
UTAH
FGFTReb
MinM-AM-AO-TAFPt
O'Neale140-40-01-4220
Ingles133-70-00-4727
Gobert163-53-42-5309
Conley163-70-02-2209
Clarkson146-91-11-30218
Niang154-51-20-01013
Oni272-80-00-2135
Mudiay276-120-01-44414
Bradley152-20-02-5215
Tucker284-78-90-31017
Brantley231-70-00-3113
WrFore152-51-20-1327
Davis163-41-22-2127
Totals39-8215-2011-382819114

FG%: .476, FT%: .750. 3-pt. goals: 21-46, .457 (O'Neale 0-3, Ingles 1-5, Conley 3-4, Clarkson 5-7, Niang 4-4, Oni 1-5, Mudiay 2-4, Bradley 1-1, Tucker 1-3, Brantley 1-6, Wright-Foreman 2-4). Team rebounds: 7. Team turnovers: 12 (20 pts.). Blocks: 6 (Ingles, Gobert, Oni, Bradley, Tucker, Brantley). Turnovers: 12 (O'Neale, Ingles, Conley, Oni, Mudiay 4, Tucker, Brantley 3). Steals: 5 (O'Neale, Ingles, Conley, Mudiay, Davis).

