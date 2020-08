Yankees 10, Red Sox 3

Boston 000 100 020 — 3 7 0

NY Yankees 002 030 32x — 10 14 0

LOB—Boston 5, NY Yankees 9. 2B—Bradley Jr. (3), Torres (2), Tauchman (4), Frazier (2). HR—Verdugo (4), off Cole, Sánchez (3), off Brasier. SB—Gardner (1). CS—Pillar (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Araúz 2), NY Yankees 6 (Voit, Tauchman 2, Sánchez 2, Gardner). RISP—Boston 2 for 6, NY Yankees 8 for 18. Runners moved up—Urshela.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brewer L 0-1 2 ⅔ 4 2 2 3 2 73 4.26 Brice 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 3 29 7.36 Brasier 1 3 3 3 0 1 28 10.50 Covey 2 4 3 3 0 2 34 7.11 Workman ⅔ 3 2 2 1 0 28 4.76 Walden ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 6 11.57

NY Yankees IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole W 4-0 7 4 1 1 0 8 95 2.76 Holder ⅓ 2 2 2 2 0 23 3.68 Ottavino ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 6 1.17 Heller 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.38

Inherited runners-scored—Brice 1-0, Walden 2-0, Ottavino 2-0. Balk—Brasier. WP—Brewer, Covey. Umpires—Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres. T—3:35. A—0 (46,537).

How the runs scored

THIRD INNING

YANKEES — Voit singled to center. Hicks walked on a full count, Voit to second. Urshela grounded out, first baseman Moreland to pitcher Brewer, Voit to third, Hicks to second. Torres doubled to right, Voit scored, Hicks scored. On Brewer’s wild pitch, Torres to third. Tauchman popped out to shortstop Bogaerts. Brice pitching. Sánchez grounded out, second baseman Araúz to first baseman Moreland.

FOURTH INNING

RED SOX — Verdugo homered to right on a 1-1 count. Devers grounded out, first baseman Voit to pitcher Cole. Martinez struck out. Bogaerts struck out.

FIFTH INNING

YANKEES — Brasier pitching. Hicks flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Urshela lined out to right fielder Pillar. Torres singled to left. On Brasier’s balk, Torres to second. Tauchman doubled to left, Torres scored. Sánchez homered to left on a 1-2 count, Tauchman scored. Frazier struck out.

SEVENTH INNING

YANKEES — Hicks popped out to first baseman Moreland. Urshela hit an infield single to shortstop. Torres singled to center, Urshela to third. Tauchman singled to center, Urshela scored, Torres to second. On Covey’s wild pitch, Torres to third, Tauchman to second. Sánchez struck out. Frazier doubled to left, Torres scored, Tauchman scored. Gardner grounded out, second baseman Araúz to first baseman Moreland.

EIGHTH INNING

RED SOX — Wade in as shortstop. Holder pitching. Pillar walked. Bradley Jr. walked on a full count, Pillar to second. Araúz singled to right, Pillar to third, Bradley Jr. to second. Verdugo grounded into fielder’s choice, second baseman LeMahieu to shortstop Wade, Pillar scored, Bradley Jr. to third, Araúz out. Devers singled to right, Bradley Jr. scored, Verdugo to second. Ottavino pitching. Martinez struck out. Bogaerts struck out.

YANKEES — Workman pitching. LeMahieu singled to left. Voit walked on a full count, LeMahieu to second. Hicks lined out to right fielder Pillar. Urshela flied out to right fielder Pillar. Wade singled to right, LeMahieu to third, Voit to second. Tauchman singled to left, LeMahieu scored, Voit scored, Wade to third. Walden pitching. Sánchez flied out to left fielder Verdugo.