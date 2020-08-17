bb1___202008171719

fb-pixel;

August 17, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Dodgers 8, Angels 3

Sunday afternoon game

LA DODGERSABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf522101.314
Seager dh412301.294
Muncy 2b-3b411201.179
Bellinger cf400001.187
ChrTaylor ss400002.268
Pederson lf400002.153
Ríos 3b101000.276
Hernández 2b210011.242
Beaty 1b423100.208
Ruiz c411102.250
Totals368108111
LA ANGELSABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher ss501000.300
La Stella 1b400000.277
Trout cf401002.301
Rendon 3b311110.203
Ohtani dh411000.203
Goodwin lf312111.288
Adell rf402000.214
Stassi c301110.250
Rengifo 2b401000.150
Totals34310333

LA Dodgers 003 401 000 —  8 10  0

LA Angels 010 101 000 —  3 10  1

E—Teheran (1). LOB—LA Dodgers 2, LA Angels 7. 2B—Ríos (3). HR—Seager (5), off Andriese, Muncy (5), off Teheran, Beaty (2), off Andriese, Ruiz (1), off Teheran, Rendon (6), off May, Goodwin (4), off Alexander. SB—Betts (2). CS—ChrTaylor (2). DP—LA Dodgers 3.

LA DodgersIPHRERBBSOERA
May4722023.00
Graterol000003.72
Alxander W 1-02311001.23
Santana2000312.38
LA AngelsIPHRERBBSOERA
Teheran L 0-236441312.38
Andriese2444057.20
Milner1000021.69
JBarnes1000003.72
Middleton1000015.00

Inherited runners-scored—Graterol 1-0, Andriese 1-1. WP—Santana. NP—May 88, Graterol 6, Alexander 22, Santana 37, Teheran 60, Andriese 46, Milner 12, JBarnes 14, Middleton 10. Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds. T—3:10. A—0 (45,517).

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Sunday afternoon game

SAN DIEGOABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf400011.228
Machado 3b210031.212
Tatis Jr. ss310011.300
Hosmer 1b411210.282
Pham dh411011.207
Garcia ph-dh000000.310
Cronenworth 2b401002.306
Olivares rf200000.176
Naylor ph-rf201100.267
Hedges c200021.121
Mateo lf300002.000
Profar lf000000.185
Totals3044399
ARIZONAABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Calhoun dh411200.237
KetMarte 2b402001.337
StaMarte cf411000.351
Peralta lf400000.321
Walker 1b300010.291
Locastro pr010000.182
Lamb 1b000000.069
Escobar 3b413300.197
Vogt c311011.200
Ahmed ss300002.233
Jay rf200010.120
Totals3158534

San Diego 000 003 100 —  4  4  0

Arizona 002 000 03x —  5  8  1

E—Ahmed (3). LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR—Hosmer (4), off JunioGuerra, Calhoun (6), off Richards, Escobar (2), off Pagán. SB—Pham (6), KetMarte (1). S—Mateo. DP—San Diego 1; Arizona 1.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSOERA
Richards7622223.45
Pagán L 0-11233128.31
ArizonaIPHRERBBSOERA
Ray5011648.59
JnioGuerra BS 11422002.00
Clarke W 1-02010242.70
Bradley S 61000114.00

Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—JunioGuerra 1-1. HBP—by Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP—Ray 2. NP—Richards 91, Pagán 25, Ray 95, JunioGuerra 21, Clarke 34, Bradley 19. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:13. A—0 (48,405).