bb1___202008171719

LA ANGELS AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .300 La Stella 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .203 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .203 Goodwin lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .288 Adell rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .214 Stassi c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Totals 34 3 10 3 3 3

LA Dodgers 003 401 000 — 8 10 0

LA Angels 010 101 000 — 3 10 1

E—Teheran (1). LOB—LA Dodgers 2, LA Angels 7. 2B—Ríos (3). HR—Seager (5), off Andriese, Muncy (5), off Teheran, Beaty (2), off Andriese, Ruiz (1), off Teheran, Rendon (6), off May, Goodwin (4), off Alexander. SB—Betts (2). CS—ChrTaylor (2). DP—LA Dodgers 3.

LA Dodgers IP H R ER BB SO ERA May 4 ⅓ 7 2 2 0 2 3.00 Graterol ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 3.72 Alxander W 1-0 2 3 1 1 0 0 1.23 Santana 2 0 0 0 3 1 2.38

LA Angels IP H R ER BB SO ERA Teheran L 0-2 3 ⅓ 6 4 4 1 3 12.38 Andriese 2 ⅔ 4 4 4 0 5 7.20 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 2 1.69 JBarnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.72 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1 5.00

Inherited runners-scored—Graterol 1-0, Andriese 1-1. WP—Santana. NP—May 88, Graterol 6, Alexander 22, Santana 37, Teheran 60, Andriese 46, Milner 12, JBarnes 14, Middleton 10. Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds. T—3:10. A—0 (45,517).

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Sunday afternoon game

SAN DIEGO AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Machado 3b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .212 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .300 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .282 Pham dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .207 Garcia ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Olivares rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Naylor ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .121 Mateo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Profar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Totals 30 4 4 3 9 9

ARIZONA AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .237 KetMarte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .337 StaMarte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .351 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .182 Lamb 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069 Escobar 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .197 Vogt c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Jay rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .120 Totals 31 5 8 5 3 4

San Diego 000 003 100 — 4 4 0

Arizona 002 000 03x — 5 8 1

E—Ahmed (3). LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR—Hosmer (4), off JunioGuerra, Calhoun (6), off Richards, Escobar (2), off Pagán. SB—Pham (6), KetMarte (1). S—Mateo. DP—San Diego 1; Arizona 1.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO ERA Richards 7 6 2 2 2 2 3.45 Pagán L 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 8.31

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO ERA Ray 5 0 1 1 6 4 8.59 JnioGuerra BS 1 1 4 2 2 0 0 2.00 Clarke W 1-0 2 0 1 0 2 4 2.70 Bradley S 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 4.00

Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—JunioGuerra 1-1. HBP—by Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP—Ray 2. NP—Richards 91, Pagán 25, Ray 95, JunioGuerra 21, Clarke 34, Bradley 19. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:13. A—0 (48,405).