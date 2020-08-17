bb1___202008171719

Sunday afternoon game
|LA DODGERS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Seager dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Muncy 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.179
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|ChrTaylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Ríos 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hernández 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Beaty 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|1
|11
|LA ANGELS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|La Stella 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|3
|3
LA Dodgers 003 401 000 — 8 10 0
LA Angels 010 101 000 — 3 10 1
E—Teheran (1). LOB—LA Dodgers 2, LA Angels 7. 2B—Ríos (3). HR—Seager (5), off Andriese, Muncy (5), off Teheran, Beaty (2), off Andriese, Ruiz (1), off Teheran, Rendon (6), off May, Goodwin (4), off Alexander. SB—Betts (2). CS—ChrTaylor (2). DP—LA Dodgers 3.
|LA Dodgers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|May
|4⅓
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3.00
|Graterol
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.72
|Alxander W 1-0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.23
|Santana
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2.38
|LA Angels
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Teheran L 0-2
|3⅓
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|12.38
|Andriese
|2⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|5
|7.20
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.69
|JBarnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.72
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.00
Inherited runners-scored—Graterol 1-0, Andriese 1-1. WP—Santana. NP—May 88, Graterol 6, Alexander 22, Santana 37, Teheran 60, Andriese 46, Milner 12, JBarnes 14, Middleton 10. Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds. T—3:10. A—0 (45,517).
Sunday afternoon game
|SAN DIEGO
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.212
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Garcia ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Olivares rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Naylor ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.121
|Mateo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Profar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|3
|9
|9
|ARIZONA
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|KetMarte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|StaMarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Lamb 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.197
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Jay rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|4
San Diego 000 003 100 — 4 4 0
Arizona 002 000 03x — 5 8 1
E—Ahmed (3). LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR—Hosmer (4), off JunioGuerra, Calhoun (6), off Richards, Escobar (2), off Pagán. SB—Pham (6), KetMarte (1). S—Mateo. DP—San Diego 1; Arizona 1.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Richards
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3.45
|Pagán L 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|8.31
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4
|8.59
|JnioGuerra BS 1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Clarke W 1-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2.70
|Bradley S 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4.00
Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—JunioGuerra 1-1. HBP—by Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP—Ray 2. NP—Richards 91, Pagán 25, Ray 95, JunioGuerra 21, Clarke 34, Bradley 19. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:13. A—0 (48,405).