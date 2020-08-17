Baseball standings

|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|*New York
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|—
|6-4
|W 5
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|—
|8-2
|W 2
|*Baltimore
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|½
|7-3
|L 1
|*Toronto
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|4
|4-6
|L 2
|*Boston
|6
|16
|.273
|9½
|7
|2-8
|L 7
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Minnesota
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|—
|4-6
|W 1
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|—
|7-3
|W 3
|*Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|2
|4-6
|W 1
|*Detroit
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|2½
|4-6
|L 5
|*Kansas City
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|4
|6-4
|L 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Oakland
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|—
|8-2
|W 4
|*Houston
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|W 4
|*Texas
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|2
|7-3
|L 1
|*Los Angeles
|7
|15
|.318
|9
|6
|3-7
|L 4
|*Seattle
|7
|16
|.304
|9½
|6½
|2-8
|L 5
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Miami
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|—
|5-5
|L 2
|*Atlanta
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|—
|5-5
|W 2
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|2
|5-5
|W 3
|*Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|3
|4-6
|W 1
|*New York
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|4
|4-6
|L 3
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Chicago
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|—
|6-4
|L 3
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|1½
|5-5
|W 3
|*St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|1½
|4-4
|L 1
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|W 1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|8½
|6½
|2-8
|L 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|*Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|—
|7-3
|W 5
|*Colorado
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|—
|5-5
|W 1
|*Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|1½
|7-3
|W 4
|*San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|2
|4-6
|L 5
|*San Francisco
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|5
|2-8
|L 4
* — Not including late game
RESULTS
MONDAY
|Bostonat NY Yankees
|Kansas Cityat Minnesota
|1st: St. Louisat Chi. Cubs
|San Diegoat Texas
|2d: Chi. Cubsat St. Louis
|Coloradoat Houston
|NY Metsat Miami
|Oaklandat Arizona
|Washingtonat Atlanta
|San Franciscoat LA Angels
|Torontoat Baltimore
|Seattleat LA Dodgers
|Detroitat Chi. White Sox
SUNDAY
|At NY Yankees 4Boston 2
|At Chi. White Sox 7St. Louis 2
|At Philadelphia 6NY Mets 2
|Milwaukee 6at Chi. Cubs 5
|Washington 6at Baltimore 5
|At Colorado 10Texas 6
|Atlanta 4at Miami 0
|Oakland 15at San Francisco 3
|Cleveland 8at Detroit 5
|Tampa Bay 7 (8 inn.)at Toronto 5
|Pittsburgh (ppd.)at Cincinnati
|LA Dodgers 8at LA Angels 3
|At Minnesota 4Kansas City 2
|At Arizona 5San Diego 4
|At Houston 3Seattle 2
|Tampa Bay 3at Toronto 2