Baseball standings

August 17, 2020, 35 minutes ago
AL
EASTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*New York156.7146-4W 5
Tampa Bay149.60928-2W 2
*Baltimore129.5713½7-3L 1
*Toronto711.38944-6L 2
*Boston616.27372-8L 7
CENTRALWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Minnesota148.6364-6W 1
Cleveland139.59117-3W 3
*Chicago1111.500324-6W 1
*Detroit910.4744-6L 5
*Kansas City913.409546-4L 1
WESTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Oakland166.7278-2W 4
*Houston1110.5245-5W 4
*Texas1010.500527-3L 1
*Los Angeles715.318963-7L 4
*Seattle716.3042-8L 5
NL
EASTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Miami96.6005-5L 2
*Atlanta1310.5655-5W 2
Philadelphia89.471225-5W 3
*Washington811.421334-6W 1
*New York914.391444-6L 3
CENTRALWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Chicago136.6846-4L 3
Milwaukee1010.5005-5W 3
*St. Louis44.5004-4L 1
Cincinnati911.4504-6W 1
Pittsburgh414.2222-8L 1
WESTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Los Angeles167.6967-3W 5
*Colorado138.61925-5W 1
*Arizona1111.5007-3W 4
*San Diego1112.478524-6L 5
*San Francisco815.348852-8L 4

* — Not including late game

RESULTS

MONDAY

Bostonat NY YankeesKansas Cityat Minnesota
1st: St. Louisat Chi. CubsSan Diegoat Texas
2d: Chi. Cubsat St. LouisColoradoat Houston
NY Metsat MiamiOaklandat Arizona
Washingtonat AtlantaSan Franciscoat LA Angels
Torontoat BaltimoreSeattleat LA Dodgers
Detroitat Chi. White Sox

SUNDAY

At NY Yankees 4Boston 2At Chi. White Sox 7St. Louis 2
At Philadelphia 6NY Mets 2Milwaukee 6at Chi. Cubs 5
Washington 6at Baltimore 5At Colorado 10Texas 6
Atlanta 4at Miami 0Oakland 15at San Francisco 3
Cleveland 8at Detroit 5Tampa Bay 7 (8 inn.)at Toronto 5
Pittsburgh (ppd.)at CincinnatiLA Dodgers 8at LA Angels 3
At Minnesota 4Kansas City 2At Arizona 5San Diego 4
At Houston 3Seattle 2Tampa Bay 3at Toronto 2