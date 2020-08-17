MLB boxscore: Yankees 6, Red Sox 3

Boston 000 101 001 — 3 8 0

NY Yankees 030 110 10x — 6 5 2

E—Torres 2 (6). LOB—Boston 8, NY Yankees 4. 2B—Verdugo (3), Araúz (2), Hicks (6). 3B—Peraza (1). HR—Hicks (2), off Brice, Voit 2 (7), off Pérez, off Osich, Estrada (1), off Osich. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 6 (Devers 2, Verdugo 2, Peraza 2), NY Yankees 2 (Andújar 2). RISP—Boston 3 for 8, NY Yankees 1 for 2. GIDP—Devers, Martinez. DP—NY Yankees 2 (Torres, Wade, Voit), (Wade, Torres, Voit).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez L 2-3 3 2 3 3 3 1 58 4.07 Osich 2 2 2 2 1 2 34 4.09 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Brice 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 7.50 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.86

NY Yankees IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 3 ⅔ 3 1 1 0 4 49 4.66 Avilán 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 2 1 24 2.25 King W 1-1 3 3 1 1 0 2 48 6.59 Chapman 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 9.00

Inherited runners-scored—Avilán 2-0. HBP—by Pérez (Wade), by King (Chavis). Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Additon. T—2:46. A—0 (46,537).

How the runs scored

SECOND INNING

YANKEES — Estrada flied to center. Kratz lined to center. Wade was hit by a pitch. Hicks doubled to right, Wade scored. Voit homered to center, Hicks scored. Frazier flied to center.

FOURTH INNING

RED SOX — Pillar struck out. Devers lined to second. Martinez singled to left. Bogaerts singled to right, Martinez to second. Vázquez singled to left, Martinez scored, Bogaerts to third. Avilán pitching. Chavis walked, Vázquez to second. Verdugo struck out.

YANKEES — Osich pitching. Estrada homered to left. Kratz struck out. Wade struck out. Hicks grounded out, pitcher Osich unassisted.

FIFTH INNING

YANKEES — Voit homered to left. Frazier grounded to shortstop. Torres flied to right. Sánchez walked. Andújar lined to second.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — King pitching. Martinez struck out. Bogaerts grounded to third. Vázquez singled to center. Chavis was hit by a pitch, Vázquez to second. Verdugo hit a ground-rule double to left, Vázquez scored, Chavis to third. Peraza lined to shortstop.

SEVENTH INNING

YANKEES — Brice pitching. Plawecki in as catcher. Hicks homered to right. Voit flied to center. Frazier lined to center. Torres walked. Torres was picked off, catcher Plawecki to first baseman Chavis.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — Chapman pitching. Verdugo popped to shortstop. Peraza tripled to center. Araúz doubled to left, Peraza scored. Pillar struck out. Devers struck out.