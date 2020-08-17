nhl1a___202008171935

|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First period — None. Penalties — Paquette, TB (tripping), 5:54.
Second period — 1. Tampa Bay, Goodrow 1 (Coleman, Gourde), 0:16. 2. Tampa Bay, Gourde 2 (Shattenkirk, Goodrow), 4:09. 3. Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Dubois, Werenski), 5:48. Penalties — Johnson, TB (hooking), 5:34. Nyquist, Cls (holding stick), 5:34. Dubois, Cls (slashing), 16:09.
Third period — None. Penalties — Sergachev, TB (slashing), 2:27. Dubois, Cls (boarding), 4:08. , Cls, served by Foudy (too many men on ice), 18:53.
Shots on goal — Tampa Bay 7-11-4 — 22. Columbus 11-10-8 — 29.
Power plays — Tampa Bay 0-3; Columbus 0-2.
Goalies — Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-2-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-4-0 (22 shots-20 saves).
Referees — Wes McCauley, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen — Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
A — 0 (18,819). T — 2:22.
Not including yesterday’s games
SCORING
|G
|A
|Pts.
|Draisaitl, Edm
|43
|67
|110
|McDavid, Edm
|34
|63
|97
|Pastrnak, Bos
|48
|47
|95
|Panarin, NYR
|32
|63
|95
|MacKinnon, Col
|35
|58
|93
|Marchand, Bos
|28
|59
|87
|Kucherov, TB
|33
|52
|85
|Kane, Chi
|33
|51
|84
|Matthews, Tor
|47
|33
|80
|Eichel, Buf
|36
|42
|78
|Huberdeau, Fla
|23
|55
|78
|Zibanejad, NYR
|41
|34
|75
|Carlson, Was
|15
|60
|75
|Malkin, Pit
|25
|49
|74
|Connor, Wpg
|38
|35
|73
|Scheifele, Wpg
|29
|44
|73
|Miller, Van
|27
|45
|72
|Ovechkin, Was
|48
|19
|67
|Marner, Tor
|16
|51
|67
|Aho, Car
|38
|28
|66
GOALS
|GP
|G
|Ovechkin, Was
|68
|48
|Pastrnak, Bos
|70
|48
|Matthews, Tor
|70
|47
|Draisaitl, Edm
|71
|43
|Zibanejad, NYR
|57
|41
|Aho, Car
|68
|38
|Connor, Wpg
|71
|38
|Eichel, Buf
|68
|36
|MacKinnon, Col
|69
|35
|McDavid, Edm
|64
|34
|Kucherov, TB
|68
|33
|Kane, Chi
|70
|33
|Panarin, NYR
|69
|32
|Pacioretty, VGK
|71
|32
|Bergeron, Bos
|61
|31
|Nylander, Tor
|68
|31
|Kubalik, Chi
|68
|30
|Stamkos, TB
|57
|29
|Hoffman, Fla
|69
|29
|Lindholm, Cgy
|70
|29
|Scheifele, Wpg
|71
|29
ASSISTS
|GP
|A
|Draisaitl, Edm
|71
|67
|McDavid, Edm
|64
|63
|Panarin, NYR
|69
|63
|Carlson, Was
|69
|60
|Marchand, Bos
|70
|59
|MacKinnon, Col
|69
|58
|Huberdeau, Fla
|69
|55
|Kucherov, TB
|68
|52
|Marner, Tor
|59
|51
|Kane, Chi
|70
|51