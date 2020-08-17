nhl1a___202008171935

fb-pixel;

August 17, 2020, 1 hour ago
Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1
Tampa Bay 0202
Columbus 0101

First period — None. Penalties — Paquette, TB (tripping), 5:54.

Second period — 1. Tampa Bay, Goodrow 1 (Coleman, Gourde), 0:16. 2. Tampa Bay, Gourde 2 (Shattenkirk, Goodrow), 4:09. 3. Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Dubois, Werenski), 5:48. Penalties — Johnson, TB (hooking), 5:34. Nyquist, Cls (holding stick), 5:34. Dubois, Cls (slashing), 16:09.

Third period — None. Penalties — Sergachev, TB (slashing), 2:27. Dubois, Cls (boarding), 4:08. , Cls, served by Foudy (too many men on ice), 18:53.

Shots on goal — Tampa Bay 7-11-4 — 22. Columbus 11-10-8 — 29.

Power plays — Tampa Bay 0-3; Columbus 0-2.

Goalies — Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-2-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-4-0 (22 shots-20 saves).

Referees — Wes McCauley, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen — Steve Barton, Devin Berg.

A — 0 (18,819). T — 2:22.

NHL leaders

Not including yesterday’s games

SCORING

 GAPts.
Draisaitl, Edm4367110
McDavid, Edm346397
Pastrnak, Bos484795
Panarin, NYR326395
MacKinnon, Col355893
Marchand, Bos285987
Kucherov, TB335285
Kane, Chi335184
Matthews, Tor473380
Eichel, Buf364278
Huberdeau, Fla235578
Zibanejad, NYR413475
Carlson, Was156075
Malkin, Pit254974
Connor, Wpg383573
Scheifele, Wpg294473
Miller, Van274572
Ovechkin, Was481967
Marner, Tor165167
Aho, Car382866

GOALS

 GPG
Ovechkin, Was6848
Pastrnak, Bos7048
Matthews, Tor7047
Draisaitl, Edm7143
Zibanejad, NYR5741
Aho, Car6838
Connor, Wpg7138
Eichel, Buf6836
MacKinnon, Col6935
McDavid, Edm6434
Kucherov, TB6833
Kane, Chi7033
Panarin, NYR6932
Pacioretty, VGK7132
Bergeron, Bos6131
Nylander, Tor6831
Kubalik, Chi6830
Stamkos, TB5729
Hoffman, Fla6929
Lindholm, Cgy7029
Scheifele, Wpg7129

ASSISTS

 GPA
Draisaitl, Edm7167
McDavid, Edm6463
Panarin, NYR6963
Carlson, Was6960
Marchand, Bos7059
MacKinnon, Col6958
Huberdeau, Fla6955
Kucherov, TB6852
Marner, Tor5951
Kane, Chi7051