nhl1a___202008171935

First period — None. Penalties — Paquette, TB (tripping), 5:54.

Second period — 1. Tampa Bay, Goodrow 1 (Coleman, Gourde), 0:16. 2. Tampa Bay, Gourde 2 (Shattenkirk, Goodrow), 4:09. 3. Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Dubois, Werenski), 5:48. Penalties — Johnson, TB (hooking), 5:34. Nyquist, Cls (holding stick), 5:34. Dubois, Cls (slashing), 16:09.

Third period — None. Penalties — Sergachev, TB (slashing), 2:27. Dubois, Cls (boarding), 4:08. , Cls, served by Foudy (too many men on ice), 18:53.

Shots on goal — Tampa Bay 7-11-4 — 22. Columbus 11-10-8 — 29.

Power plays — Tampa Bay 0-3; Columbus 0-2.

Goalies — Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 5-2-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-4-0 (22 shots-20 saves).

Referees — Wes McCauley, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen — Steve Barton, Devin Berg.

A — 0 (18,819). T — 2:22.

NHL leaders

Not including yesterday’s games

SCORING

G A Pts. Draisaitl, Edm 43 67 110 McDavid, Edm 34 63 97 Pastrnak, Bos 48 47 95 Panarin, NYR 32 63 95 MacKinnon, Col 35 58 93 Marchand, Bos 28 59 87 Kucherov, TB 33 52 85 Kane, Chi 33 51 84 Matthews, Tor 47 33 80 Eichel, Buf 36 42 78 Huberdeau, Fla 23 55 78 Zibanejad, NYR 41 34 75 Carlson, Was 15 60 75 Malkin, Pit 25 49 74 Connor, Wpg 38 35 73 Scheifele, Wpg 29 44 73 Miller, Van 27 45 72 Ovechkin, Was 48 19 67 Marner, Tor 16 51 67 Aho, Car 38 28 66

GOALS

GP G Ovechkin, Was 68 48 Pastrnak, Bos 70 48 Matthews, Tor 70 47 Draisaitl, Edm 71 43 Zibanejad, NYR 57 41 Aho, Car 68 38 Connor, Wpg 71 38 Eichel, Buf 68 36 MacKinnon, Col 69 35 McDavid, Edm 64 34 Kucherov, TB 68 33 Kane, Chi 70 33 Panarin, NYR 69 32 Pacioretty, VGK 71 32 Bergeron, Bos 61 31 Nylander, Tor 68 31 Kubalik, Chi 68 30 Stamkos, TB 57 29 Hoffman, Fla 69 29 Lindholm, Cgy 70 29 Scheifele, Wpg 71 29

ASSISTS