bb3a___202008172307

Washington 031 010 001 — 6 9 0

Atlanta 021 000 004 — 7 13 0

LOB—Washington 9, Atlanta 13. 2B—Turner (4), FFreeman (7), Markakis 2 (6). HR—Soto (7), off Smith, Cabrera (5), off Dayton, García (1), off Toussaint, Thames (1), off Toussaint, Swanson (3), off Hudson, Duvall (4), off Hudson. SB—Turner (1), Inciarte (4). CS—Soto (1). DP—Atlanta 1.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO ERA Sánchez 5 7 3 3 3 1 8.50 Bacus 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00 Rainey 1 1 0 0 2 3 0.87 WiHarris 1 1 0 0 1 1 5.40 Hudson BS 2; L 1-2 ⅔ 3 4 4 0 1 7.88

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO ERA Toussaint 3 2 4 4 6 4 7.97 Dayton 1 ⅔ 4 1 1 1 2 3.00 Ynoa 3 2 0 0 0 4 4.26 Smith W 2-0 1 ⅓ 1 1 1 0 2 4.91

Toussaint pitched to 1 batter in the 4th. Inherited runners-scored—Dayton 1-0, Ynoa 2-0, Smith 1-0. IBB—off Sánchez (FFreeman). HBP—by Hudson (Markakis), by Toussaint (Turner). WP—Ynoa. NP—Sánchez 99, Bacus 18, Rainey 29, WiHarris 25, Hudson 21, Toussaint 73, Dayton 34, Ynoa 48, Smith 18. Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:35. A—0 (41,184).

Advertisement

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Sunday afternoon game

SAN DIEGO AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Machado 3b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .212 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .300 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .282 Pham dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .207 Garcia ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .306 Olivares rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Naylor ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .121 Mateo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Profar lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Totals 30 4 4 3 9 9

ARIZONA AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .237 KetMarte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .337 StaMarte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .351 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .182 Lamb 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .069 Escobar 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .197 Vogt c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Jay rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .120 Totals 31 5 8 5 3 4

San Diego 000 003 100 — 4 4 0

Arizona 002 000 03x — 5 8 1

E—Ahmed (3). LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR—Hosmer (4), off JunioGuerra, Calhoun (6), off Richards, Escobar (2), off Pagán. SB—Pham (6), KetMarte (1). S—Mateo. DP—San Diego 1; Arizona 1.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO ERA Richards 7 6 2 2 2 2 3.45 Pagán L 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 8.31

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO ERA Ray 5 0 1 1 6 4 8.59 JnioGuerra BS 1 1 4 2 2 0 0 2.00 Clarke W 1-0 2 0 1 0 2 4 2.70 Bradley S 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 4.00

Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—JunioGuerra 1-1. HBP—by Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP—Ray 2. NP—Richards 91, Pagán 25, Ray 95, JunioGuerra 21, Clarke 34, Bradley 19. T—3:13. A—0 (48,405).