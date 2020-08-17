bb3a___202008172307

fb-pixel;

August 17, 2020, 56 minutes ago
Braves 7, Nationals 6
WASHINGTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss411001.288
Eaton rf300021.229
Soto lf411110.409
Cabrera dh412111.271
Suzuki c311122.256
García 2b511202.231
Kieboom 3b301012.250
Thames 1b411100.182
Robles cf401003.263
Totals34696712
ATLANTAABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss623200.298
FFreeman 1b402010.277
d'Arnaud c301120.333
Ozuna dh411011.253
Markakis rf322110.353
Duvall lf411211.246
Camargo 2b501001.191
Culberson pr010000.167
Riley 3b301101.159
Adams ph100001.206
Hechavarría 3b100001.208
Inciarte cf501001.186
Totals39713767

Washington 031 010 001 —  6  9  0

Atlanta 021 000 004 —  7 13  0

LOB—Washington 9, Atlanta 13. 2B—Turner (4), FFreeman (7), Markakis 2 (6). HR—Soto (7), off Smith, Cabrera (5), off Dayton, García (1), off Toussaint, Thames (1), off Toussaint, Swanson (3), off Hudson, Duvall (4), off Hudson. SB—Turner (1), Inciarte (4). CS—Soto (1). DP—Atlanta 1.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSOERA
Sánchez5733318.50
Bacus1100010.00
Rainey1100230.87
WiHarris1100115.40
Hudson BS 2; L 1-2344017.88
AtlantaIPHRERBBSOERA
Toussaint3244647.97
Dayton1411123.00
Ynoa3200044.26
Smith W 2-01111024.91

Toussaint pitched to 1 batter in the 4th. Inherited runners-scored—Dayton 1-0, Ynoa 2-0, Smith 1-0. IBB—off Sánchez (FFreeman). HBP—by Hudson (Markakis), by Toussaint (Turner). WP—Ynoa. NP—Sánchez 99, Bacus 18, Rainey 29, WiHarris 25, Hudson 21, Toussaint 73, Dayton 34, Ynoa 48, Smith 18. Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:35. A—0 (41,184).

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Sunday afternoon game

SAN DIEGOABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf400011.228
Machado 3b210031.212
Tatis Jr. ss310011.300
Hosmer 1b411210.282
Pham dh411011.207
Garcia ph-dh000000.310
Cronenworth 2b401002.306
Olivares rf200000.176
Naylor ph-rf201100.267
Hedges c200021.121
Mateo lf300002.000
Profar lf000000.185
Totals3044399
ARIZONAABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Calhoun dh411200.237
KetMarte 2b402001.337
StaMarte cf411000.351
Peralta lf400000.321
Walker 1b300010.291
Locastro pr010000.182
Lamb 1b000000.069
Escobar 3b413300.197
Vogt c311011.200
Ahmed ss300002.233
Jay rf200010.120
Totals3158534

San Diego 000 003 100 —  4  4  0

Arizona 002 000 03x —  5  8  1

E—Ahmed (3). LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR—Hosmer (4), off JunioGuerra, Calhoun (6), off Richards, Escobar (2), off Pagán. SB—Pham (6), KetMarte (1). S—Mateo. DP—San Diego 1; Arizona 1.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSOERA
Richards7622223.45
Pagán L 0-11233128.31
ArizonaIPHRERBBSOERA
Ray5011648.59
JnioGuerra BS 11422002.00
Clarke W 1-02010242.70
Bradley S 61000114.00

Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—JunioGuerra 1-1. HBP—by Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP—Ray 2. NP—Richards 91, Pagán 25, Ray 95, JunioGuerra 21, Clarke 34, Bradley 19. T—3:13. A—0 (48,405).