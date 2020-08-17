bb3a___202008172307

|WASHINGTON
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.409
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.256
|García 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|7
|12
|ATLANTA
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|FFreeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Markakis rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.353
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.246
|Camargo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Culberson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.159
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Hechavarría 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|6
|7
Washington 031 010 001 — 6 9 0
Atlanta 021 000 004 — 7 13 0
LOB—Washington 9, Atlanta 13. 2B—Turner (4), FFreeman (7), Markakis 2 (6). HR—Soto (7), off Smith, Cabrera (5), off Dayton, García (1), off Toussaint, Thames (1), off Toussaint, Swanson (3), off Hudson, Duvall (4), off Hudson. SB—Turner (1), Inciarte (4). CS—Soto (1). DP—Atlanta 1.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Sánchez
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|1
|8.50
|Bacus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0.87
|WiHarris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5.40
|Hudson BS 2; L 1-2
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|7.88
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toussaint
|3
|2
|4
|4
|6
|4
|7.97
|Dayton
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3.00
|Ynoa
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.26
|Smith W 2-0
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4.91
Toussaint pitched to 1 batter in the 4th. Inherited runners-scored—Dayton 1-0, Ynoa 2-0, Smith 1-0. IBB—off Sánchez (FFreeman). HBP—by Hudson (Markakis), by Toussaint (Turner). WP—Ynoa. NP—Sánchez 99, Bacus 18, Rainey 29, WiHarris 25, Hudson 21, Toussaint 73, Dayton 34, Ynoa 48, Smith 18. Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:35. A—0 (41,184).
Sunday afternoon game
|SAN DIEGO
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.212
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Garcia ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Olivares rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Naylor ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.121
|Mateo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Profar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|3
|9
|9
|ARIZONA
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|KetMarte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|StaMarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Lamb 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.197
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Jay rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|4
San Diego 000 003 100 — 4 4 0
Arizona 002 000 03x — 5 8 1
E—Ahmed (3). LOB—San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR—Hosmer (4), off JunioGuerra, Calhoun (6), off Richards, Escobar (2), off Pagán. SB—Pham (6), KetMarte (1). S—Mateo. DP—San Diego 1; Arizona 1.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Richards
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3.45
|Pagán L 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|8.31
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4
|8.59
|JnioGuerra BS 1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Clarke W 1-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2.70
|Bradley S 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4.00
Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—JunioGuerra 1-1. HBP—by Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP—Ray 2. NP—Richards 91, Pagán 25, Ray 95, JunioGuerra 21, Clarke 34, Bradley 19. T—3:13. A—0 (48,405).