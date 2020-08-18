Baseball standings

;
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|New York
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|—
|7-3
|W 6
|Tampa Bay
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|—
|8-2
|W 2
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|1
|7-3
|L 2
|Toronto
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|W 1
|Boston
|6
|17
|.261
|10½
|7½
|1-9
|L 8
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|Minnesota
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|—
|5-5
|W 2
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|—
|7-3
|W 3
|Chicago
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W 2
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L 6
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|4½
|6-4
|L 2
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|Oakland
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|—
|7-3
|L 1
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|1
|6-4
|W 5
|Texas
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|2½
|7-3
|L 2
|Los Angeles
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|5½
|3-7
|W 1
|Seattle
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
|7
|2-8
|L 6
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|Atlanta
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|—
|5-5
|W 3
|Miami
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|—
|4-6
|L 3
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W 3
|New York
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|3
|5-5
|W 1
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|3
|4-6
|L 1
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|Chicago
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|—
|5-5
|W 1
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|W 3
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|1
|5-5
|L 1
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|2
|4-6
|W 1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|8½
|6
|2-8
|L 1
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|Los Angeles
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|—
|7-3
|W 6
|Colorado
|13
|9
|.591
|3
|—
|4-6
|L 1
|Arizona
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|½
|7-3
|W 5
|San Diego
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|1
|4-6
|W 1
|San Francisco
|8
|16
|.333
|9
|5
|2-8
|L 5
RESULTS
TUESDAY
|Philadelphiaat Boston
|NY Metsat Miami
|Cincinnati (ppd.)at Kansas City
|Seattleat LA Dodgers
|Coloradoat Houston
|Washingtonat Atlanta
|San Diegoat Texas
|Torontoat Baltimore
|San Franciscoat LA Angels
|Detroitat Chi. White Sox
|Oaklandat Arizona
|Milwaukeeat Minnesota
|Clevelandat Pittsburgh
|St. Louisat Chi. Cubs
|Tampa Bayat NY Yankees
MONDAY
|At NY Yankees 6Boston 3
|At Minnesota 4Kansas City 1
|1st: St. Louis 3 (7 inn.)at Chi. Cubs 1
|San Diego 14at Texas 4
|2d: Chi. Cubs 5 (7 inn.)at St. Louis 4
|At Houston 2Colorado 1
|NY Mets 11at Miami 4
|At Arizona 4Oakland 3
|At Atlanta 7Washington 6
|At LA Angels 7San Francisco 6
|Toronto 7at Baltimore 2
|At LA Dodgers 11Seattle 9
|At Chi. White Sox 7Detroit 2