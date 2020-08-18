fb-pixel;

Baseball standings

August 18, 2020, 1 hour ago
AL
EASTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
New York166.7277-3W 6
Tampa Bay149.6098-2W 2
Baltimore1210.545417-3L 2
Toronto811.4214-6W 1
Boston617.26110½1-9L 8
CENTRALWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
Minnesota158.6525-5W 2
Cleveland139.5917-3W 3
Chicago1211.52235-5W 2
Detroit911.45034-6L 6
Kansas City914.39166-4L 2
WESTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
Oakland167.6967-3L 1
Houston1210.54516-4W 5
Texas1011.47657-3L 2
Los Angeles815.34883-7W 1
Seattle717.29272-8L 6
NL
EASTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
Atlanta1410.5835-5W 3
Miami97.56314-6L 3
Philadelphia89.4715-5W 3
New York1014.417435-5W 1
Washington812.400434-6L 1
CENTRALWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
Chicago147.6675-5W 1
Milwaukee1010.50015-5W 3
St. Louis55.50015-5L 1
Cincinnati911.45024-6W 1
Pittsburgh414.22262-8L 1
WESTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
Los Angeles177.7087-3W 6
Colorado139.59134-6L 1
Arizona1211.522½7-3W 5
San Diego1212.500514-6W 1
San Francisco816.333952-8L 5

RESULTS

TUESDAY

Philadelphiaat BostonNY Metsat Miami
Cincinnati (ppd.)at Kansas CitySeattleat LA Dodgers
Coloradoat HoustonWashingtonat Atlanta
San Diegoat TexasTorontoat Baltimore
San Franciscoat LA AngelsDetroitat Chi. White Sox
Oaklandat ArizonaMilwaukeeat Minnesota
Clevelandat PittsburghSt. Louisat Chi. Cubs
Tampa Bayat NY Yankees

MONDAY

At NY Yankees 6Boston 3At Minnesota 4Kansas City 1
1st: St. Louis 3 (7 inn.)at Chi. Cubs 1San Diego 14at Texas 4
2d: Chi. Cubs 5 (7 inn.)at St. Louis 4At Houston 2Colorado 1
NY Mets 11at Miami 4At Arizona 4Oakland 3
At Atlanta 7Washington 6At LA Angels 7San Francisco 6
Toronto 7at Baltimore 2At LA Dodgers 11Seattle 9
At Chi. White Sox 7Detroit 2