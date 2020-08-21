fb-pixel;

Baseball standings

August 21, 2020, 1 hour ago
AL
EASTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
New York169.6406-4L 3
Tampa Bay1710.6308-2L 1
Toronto1311.54227-3W 6
*Baltimore1213.48044-6L 5
*Boston818.30882-8W 2
CENTRALWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Minnesota179.6547-3W 1
Cleveland1610.61517-3L 1
*Chicago1511.577217-3W 5
Detroit1014.417651-9W 1
*Kansas City1015.4005-5L 1
WESTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Oakland188.6926-4W 2
*Houston1510.600½9-1W 8
*Texas1014.417754-6L 5
*Los Angeles818.3081083-7L 3
*Seattle819.29610½2-8L 1
NL
EASTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Atlanta1411.5605-5L 1
Miami109.52613-7W 1
New York1214.4625-5W 3
*Philadelphia912.429324-6L 3
Washington913.4095-5L 1
CENTRALWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Chicago168.6675-5W 1
*St. Louis77.5004½5-5W 1
Milwaukee1113.45855-5L 2
*Cincinnati1013.43525-5L 1
Pittsburgh517.227103-7W 1
WESTWLPct.GBWCGBLast 10Streak
*Los Angeles198.7048-2W 1
*San Diego1512.55645-5W 4
*Colorado1312.52052-8L 4
*Arizona1313.500½7-3L 2
*San Francisco1116.407834-6W 3

* — Not including late game

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Bostonat BaltimoreChi. White Soxat Chi. Cubs
Miami 3at Washington 2Cincinnatiat St. Louis
Toronto 6 (10 inn.)at Tampa Bay 5Houstonat San Diego
At Pittsburgh 7Milwaukee 2Texasat Seattle
Detroit 10at Cleveland 5Coloradoat LA Dodgers
NY Yankees (ppd.)at NY MetsLA Angelsat Oakland
Philadelphiaat AtlantaArizonaat San Francisco
Minnesotaat Kansas City

THURSDAY

Boston 7at Baltimore 1Cleveland 2at Pittsburgh 0
1st: At Toronto 3 (7 inn.)Phila. 2LA Dodgers 6at Seattle 1
2d: At Toronto 9 (7 inn.)Phila. 8At Minnesota 7Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 10at NY Yankees 5At San Diego 8 (10 inn.)Texas 7
At Chi. White Sox 9Detroit 0At St. Louis 5Cincinnati 4
Houston 10at Colorado 8At Oakland 5Arizona 1
NY Mets (ppd.)at MiamiAt San Francisco 10LA Angels 5