Baseball standings

|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|WCGB
|Last 10
|Streak
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|—
|6-4
|L 3
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|—
|8-2
|L 1
|Toronto
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|2
|7-3
|W 6
|*Baltimore
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|3½
|4-6
|L 5
|*Boston
|8
|18
|.308
|8½
|8
|2-8
|W 2
|CENTRAL
|*Minnesota
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|—
|7-3
|W 1
|Cleveland
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|—
|7-3
|L 1
|*Chicago
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|1
|7-3
|W 5
|Detroit
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|5
|1-9
|W 1
|*Kansas City
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|5½
|5-5
|L 1
|WEST
|*Oakland
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|—
|6-4
|W 2
|*Houston
|15
|10
|.600
|2½
|½
|9-1
|W 8
|*Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|5
|4-6
|L 5
|*Los Angeles
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|8
|3-7
|L 3
|*Seattle
|8
|19
|.296
|10½
|8½
|2-8
|L 1
|EAST
|*Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|—
|5-5
|L 1
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|—
|3-7
|W 1
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W 3
|*Philadelphia
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|2
|4-6
|L 3
|Washington
|9
|13
|.409
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|L 1
|CENTRAL
|*Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|—
|5-5
|W 1
|*St. Louis
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|½
|5-5
|W 1
|Milwaukee
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|1½
|5-5
|L 2
|*Cincinnati
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|2
|5-5
|L 1
|Pittsburgh
|5
|17
|.227
|10
|6½
|3-7
|W 1
|WEST
|*Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|—
|8-2
|W 1
|*San Diego
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|—
|5-5
|W 4
|*Colorado
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|—
|2-8
|L 4
|*Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|½
|7-3
|L 2
|*San Francisco
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|3
|4-6
|W 3
* — Not including late game
RESULTS
FRIDAY
|Bostonat Baltimore
|Chi. White Soxat Chi. Cubs
|Miami 3at Washington 2
|Cincinnatiat St. Louis
|Toronto 6 (10 inn.)at Tampa Bay 5
|Houstonat San Diego
|At Pittsburgh 7Milwaukee 2
|Texasat Seattle
|Detroit 10at Cleveland 5
|Coloradoat LA Dodgers
|NY Yankees (ppd.)at NY Mets
|LA Angelsat Oakland
|Philadelphiaat Atlanta
|Arizonaat San Francisco
|Minnesotaat Kansas City
THURSDAY
|Boston 7at Baltimore 1
|Cleveland 2at Pittsburgh 0
|1st: At Toronto 3 (7 inn.)Phila. 2
|LA Dodgers 6at Seattle 1
|2d: At Toronto 9 (7 inn.)Phila. 8
|At Minnesota 7Milwaukee 1
|Tampa Bay 10at NY Yankees 5
|At San Diego 8 (10 inn.)Texas 7
|At Chi. White Sox 9Detroit 0
|At St. Louis 5Cincinnati 4
|Houston 10at Colorado 8
|At Oakland 5Arizona 1
|NY Mets (ppd.)at Miami
|At San Francisco 10LA Angels 5